Local snack brands in Singapore: From mala chips and fried chicken skin to teh terik popcorn

We love ourselves some addictive local food, but while nostalgic Bee-Bee crackers and gem biscuits reign eternal as mama shop must-haves, you might just find your new favourite with these local brands.

Whether it's reinventing local restaurant flavours or bringing the mala craze back in fashion, look beyond industry giants and check out the newest nibbles making their way around town.

GET YOUR MALA FIX

OOH SG

Get into #TheMalaParty, because that's what Ooh wants for everyone - a party in your mouth with mind-numbing peanuts, cassava and potato chips.

For the snacker who's looking for a substantial burn in every bite, Ooh's Ooh LALA Mala Cassava Chips and Ooh MAMA Mala Potato Chips (both $7 per 115g) are a portable and equally fiery option to your favourite hawker mala, only you can savour this one in the comfort of an office, movie theatre, or anywhere you don't mind showing up red-faced at.

For something easier to pop, try their Ooh Mala Peanuts ($3.50 per 150g) that are just like those in your mala xiangguo.

Ooh SG is available online, or at retail locations at 68 Orchard Road, #06-K5, Singapore 238839 from Mon-Thu and Sun 11am-9pm and Fri-Sat 11am-9.30pm, or 3 Gateway Drive, #02-K1, Singapore 608532 daily from 11am-9pm.

EMBRACE NOSTALGIA WITH LOCAL FLAVOURS

REDMART

RedMart delivers (literally) on local favourites this year, with a range of cookies, cakes and bites that celebrate uniquely Singaporean flavours.

The RedMart Rose Bandung Cookie ($6.90 per 180g) perfumes shortbread cookies with the familiar scent of rose syrup, and the RedMart D24 Durian Puff ($13.90 for 6) brings premium D24 durian right to your doorstep.

If you're looking to impress guests over the weekend, the RedMart Gula Melaka Tea Cake ($5.60) completes tea time with a simple yet delicious infusion of palm sugar.

RedMart's newest line of snacks are available online. Get free delivery for orders $40.

THE COOKIE MUSEUM

The Cookie Museum distills Singapore into bite-sized chunks of handmade love.

Their range of Heritage Flavours include Pandan Chiffon ($48 for 32 pieces), Chicken Rice ($48 for 24 pieces) and Shrimp Laksa (S$48 for 32 pieces) flavours, making for the perfect souvenir.