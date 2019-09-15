Local snack brands in Singapore: From mala chips and fried chicken skin to teh terik popcorn

We love ourselves some addictive local food, but while nostalgic Bee-Bee crackers and gem biscuits reign eternal as mama shop must-haves, you might just find your new favourite with these local brands.
Whether it's reinventing local restaurant flavours or bringing the mala craze back in fashion, look beyond industry giants and check out the newest nibbles making their way around town.
GET YOUR MALA FIX
OOH SG
Get into #TheMalaParty, because that's what Ooh wants for everyone - a party in your mouth with mind-numbing peanuts, cassava and potato chips.
For the snacker who's looking for a substantial burn in every bite, Ooh's Ooh LALA Mala Cassava Chips and Ooh MAMA Mala Potato Chips (both $7 per 115g) are a portable and equally fiery option to your favourite hawker mala, only you can savour this one in the comfort of an office, movie theatre, or anywhere you don't mind showing up red-faced at.
For something easier to pop, try their Ooh Mala Peanuts ($3.50 per 150g) that are just like those in your mala xiangguo.
Ooh SG is available online, or at retail locations at 68 Orchard Road, #06-K5, Singapore 238839 from Mon-Thu and Sun 11am-9pm and Fri-Sat 11am-9.30pm, or 3 Gateway Drive, #02-K1, Singapore 608532 daily from 11am-9pm.
EMBRACE NOSTALGIA WITH LOCAL FLAVOURS
REDMART
RedMart delivers (literally) on local favourites this year, with a range of cookies, cakes and bites that celebrate uniquely Singaporean flavours.
The RedMart Rose Bandung Cookie ($6.90 per 180g) perfumes shortbread cookies with the familiar scent of rose syrup, and the RedMart D24 Durian Puff ($13.90 for 6) brings premium D24 durian right to your doorstep.
If you're looking to impress guests over the weekend, the RedMart Gula Melaka Tea Cake ($5.60) completes tea time with a simple yet delicious infusion of palm sugar.
RedMart's newest line of snacks are available online. Get free delivery for orders $40.
THE COOKIE MUSEUM
The Cookie Museum distills Singapore into bite-sized chunks of handmade love.
Their range of Heritage Flavours include Pandan Chiffon ($48 for 32 pieces), Chicken Rice ($48 for 24 pieces) and Shrimp Laksa (S$48 for 32 pieces) flavours, making for the perfect souvenir.
Want to get even more adventurous? We doubt you'll find Chilli Crab ($38 for 24 pieces) cookies like these anywhere else. Savoury aside, they also have sweet flavours like Violette Kumquat ($48 for 32 pieces), and you'll want to whip out the Champagne Lychee ($28 for 15 pieces) for special occasions. The Cookie Museum is available online, or at retail locations at Jewel, Marina Square, and Raffles City. Visit their website for more information. THE KETTLE GOURMET Move over luxury flavours, Teh Tarik Popcorn is where it's at. From the same folks that brought about peanut snack brand The Nutkins, The Kettle Gourmet dabbles in the weird and wonderful, from Baileys and Salted Caramel to Ba Kwa and even…Chicken Rice? Hey, we're not complaining, all in the name of new experiences, right? Get a bag of three for $10, or 10 for $30 (and free delivery). Restocking the corporate pantry? Get bulk discounts up to 200 packets for $450. The Kettle Gourmet is available online. A TITILLATING FOR TRUFFLE LOVERS AROMA TRUFFLE & CO. After an explosive reception from the public, brothers Kenny, Jonathan and Kayson Chan opened the Aroma Truffle & Co.'s flagship boutique at Chinatown Point late 2018, and now have a second store at Westgate. Get your own share of the hand-cooked chips tossed in a selection of original or parmesan flavours. Italian Black Summer Truffles are air-flown from a truffle farm in Spoleto, Italy, and has a rich earthy aroma with notes of garlic, wild mushroom and hazelnut. We love their Black Summer Truffle Potato Chips ($10 per 115g). Aroma Truffle & Co. is available online, or at their retail outlets at Chinatown Point Level 1, Unit #01-20, Singapore 059413, or Westgate Level 2, Unit #02-K1 Singapore 608532. Open daily 11am-9pm. GO NUTS FOR A HEALTHY OPTION KING OF MELON SEED The gua zi, or melon seed, is most commonly seen at family gatherings or fueling contenders of late night mahjong tournaments. Needless to say, it's a staple snack. King of Melon Seed sells a plethora of nuts and seeds for every palate and occasion. Need something to pair with a boozy night out with friends? Get a load of their BBQ Cashew Nuts ($11 per 130g) and Sour Cream Cashew Nuts ($11 per 130g), or even Korean Fried Chicken Nut Mix ($13 per 250g). King of Melon Seed products are available online. Free delivery is available above $60. INDULGE IN SINFUL STREET FOOD POK POK CHICKEN SKIN Prepare your tastebuds for the a-pok-alyptic experience that is Pok Pok Chicken Skin. The online brand brings mouth-watering, peppery chicken skins right to your doorstep, with incredible crunch and unbeatable flavour made by hand. Launching late August 2019, the online store only sells one thing, their Pok Pok Original Chicken Skin Crisps, because when a recipe is this good, nothing else compares. Pok Pok Chicken Skin will be available online in August 2019. This article was first published in City Nomads.
Want to get even more adventurous? We doubt you'll find Chilli Crab ($38 for 24 pieces) cookies like these anywhere else. Savoury aside, they also have sweet flavours like Violette Kumquat ($48 for 32 pieces), and you'll want to whip out the Champagne Lychee ($28 for 15 pieces) for special occasions.
The Cookie Museum is available online, or at retail locations at Jewel, Marina Square, and Raffles City. Visit their website for more information.
THE KETTLE GOURMET
Move over luxury flavours, Teh Tarik Popcorn is where it's at.
From the same folks that brought about peanut snack brand The Nutkins, The Kettle Gourmet dabbles in the weird and wonderful, from Baileys and Salted Caramel to Ba Kwa and even…Chicken Rice?
Hey, we're not complaining, all in the name of new experiences, right?
Get a bag of three for $10, or 10 for $30 (and free delivery). Restocking the corporate pantry? Get bulk discounts up to 200 packets for $450.
The Kettle Gourmet is available online.
A TITILLATING FOR TRUFFLE LOVERS
AROMA TRUFFLE & CO.
After an explosive reception from the public, brothers Kenny, Jonathan and Kayson Chan opened the Aroma Truffle & Co.'s flagship boutique at Chinatown Point late 2018, and now have a second store at Westgate.
Get your own share of the hand-cooked chips tossed in a selection of original or parmesan flavours.
Italian Black Summer Truffles are air-flown from a truffle farm in Spoleto, Italy, and has a rich earthy aroma with notes of garlic, wild mushroom and hazelnut. We love their Black Summer Truffle Potato Chips ($10 per 115g).
Aroma Truffle & Co. is available online, or at their retail outlets at Chinatown Point Level 1, Unit #01-20, Singapore 059413, or Westgate Level 2, Unit #02-K1 Singapore 608532. Open daily 11am-9pm.
GO NUTS FOR A HEALTHY OPTION
KING OF MELON SEED
The gua zi, or melon seed, is most commonly seen at family gatherings or fueling contenders of late night mahjong tournaments.
Needless to say, it's a staple snack. King of Melon Seed sells a plethora of nuts and seeds for every palate and occasion.
Need something to pair with a boozy night out with friends? Get a load of their BBQ Cashew Nuts ($11 per 130g) and Sour Cream Cashew Nuts ($11 per 130g), or even Korean Fried Chicken Nut Mix ($13 per 250g).
King of Melon Seed products are available online. Free delivery is available above $60.
INDULGE IN SINFUL STREET FOOD
POK POK CHICKEN SKIN
Prepare your tastebuds for the a-pok-alyptic experience that is Pok Pok Chicken Skin.
The online brand brings mouth-watering, peppery chicken skins right to your doorstep, with incredible crunch and unbeatable flavour made by hand.
Launching late August 2019, the online store only sells one thing, their Pok Pok Original Chicken Skin Crisps, because when a recipe is this good, nothing else compares.
Pok Pok Chicken Skin will be available online in August 2019.
This article was first published in City Nomads.