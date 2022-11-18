Local wakesurfer proposes while riding, 'loses' ring much to girlfriend's surprise

Wakesurfer Marcus Kee had an unusual way of proposing to his girlfriend Nicole Anne Low.

Seeing how they both love the water - what with Marcus being a wakesurfer and wakesurf coach and Nicole being a marine life trainer with Dolphin Island Sentosa – Marcus decided to prepare something special for his other half.

Having already proposed over the phone to Nicole a while back, the couple were out on Marcus' new boat for a supposed pre-wedding photoshoot.

But Marcus clearly had other ideas.

In a clip uploaded on Nicole's TikTok account yesterday (Nov 17), Marcus got down on one knee while riding on the wakesurf board, much to the surprise of a delighted Nicole.

The wakesurf coach's plan seemed to have gone awry initially as he fell into the water and 'lost' the ring.

But Marcus still had a trick up his sleeve as he got back on the boat.

While Nicole was consoling him, he obtained the actual engagement ring from his friend onboard and bent the knee once again to propose.

Though momentarily confused, Nicole regained her senses and quickly said 'yes' before the lucky couple kissed.

https://www.tiktok.com/@nicoleannelow/video/7166992454883822849?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7145017837760431618

Nicole mentioned that she was genuinely surprised by Marcus' quirky proposal because "he's a very simple guy that's why [she] would never see this coming at all".

And of course, they had to wakesurf into the sunset together.

With the lucky couple riding the waves together, they got down to the photoshoot that they originally intended, with a proud Nicole flashing her new wedding bling in a second TikTok video.

https://www.tiktok.com/@nicoleannelow/video/7167160350884760834?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7145017837760431618

Their antics clearly charmed netizens as their proposal video has seen over 423,000 views, over 44,000 likes and 161 comments.

Many touched netizens voiced out in the comments and praised their "cute" wedding proposal.

Many netizens thought that Marcus' surprise proposal was "cute". Screengrab/TikTok/nicoleannelow

A netizen labelled it a "high tier proposal" while others feared that it might have raised the bar for local wedding proposals.

Marcus' surprise proposal had been called a "high tier proposal" in the comments. Screengrab/TikTok/nicoleannelow

Marcus and Nicole's unusual wedding proposal might have even inspired others to do the same with one commenter saying that he "needs to propose while skydiving".

One netizen commented that he might be inspired to do a sky diving proposal. Screengrab/TikTok/nicoleannelow

Guess the tried-and-tested line of 'will you BTO with me' is just not going to cut it now guys.

