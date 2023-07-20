'Locals are pretty rude': Traveller dishes out honest review of Singapore, netizens fire back

TikTok user Gracietravels, who also goes by Grace, is an avid traveller.

She's been to 33 countries so far, with Singapore included in that impressive list.

Before Singaporeans begin celebrating though, it appears that Grace did not fully enjoy her stay here.

On Tuesday (July 18), she shared a 72-second-long clip on TikTok providing "the truth about Singapore".

"Singapore is definitely not on my list of favourite [travel destinations]," she said candidly.

Grace mentioned that "locals are pretty rude", pointing to her exchange with a taxi driver from the airport.

According to her, the driver did not smile throughout the ride and even made her carry the luggage to the car.

"The only time he talked was to ask how much money I made," Grace added.

Sticking to the topic of money, that happened to be a major observation for her as well.

Grace found Singapore to be such an expensive place, from food to accommodations.

It was hard to find restaurants with "decent food" so she resorted to eating at hawker centres instead.

As for hotels, Grace noted how her Marina Bay Sands (MBS) room had cost her "a fortune".

Unfortunately, the MBS experience wasn't worth its hefty price tag either for her.

She continued her honest review of Singapore by describing the country as "super Westernised" to the point where she felt like she was no longer in Asia.

"There's just no natural substance to the country," Grace bluntly said.

She mentioned being open to feedback should anyone disagree with her points.

And sure enough, there were plenty of comments from Singapore-based netizens, many disagreeing with Grace's evaluation of the country.

"Why would you stay at the Sands and complain about how expensive it is? It's a 'you' thing," one TikTok user commented.

Grace posted a response to the aforementioned question in the form of a TikTok video the following day.

She explained that much of her unhappiness about her MBS stay had to do with value.

With the hotel being so well known, Grace wanted to find out what all the hype was about.

From the overcrowded pool to a $50 breakfast, it's not likely that she'll be returning to this hotel any time soon.

AsiaOne has reached out to Grace for more information.

