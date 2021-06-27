Lockdown cookup: Luxurious vegan foie gras by Michelin star chef Alexis Gauthier

Foie gras – a rich, fatty goose or duck liver paté that is also one of the most decadent foods in the world. It’s a staple in fine-dining restaurants , and so, it is unsurprisingly not the first thing that comes to mind when one thinks ‘ vegan ’ or ‘ easy-to-cook at home ’.

To overcomes this, Michelin-starred French Chef Alexis Gauthier developed an easy recipe for what he cleverly named the Faux Gras, or ‘Imitation Liver’.

PHOTO: Alexis Gauthier

Alexis Gauthier is well-known for his innovative vegan and vegetarian dishes , even appearing on Masterchef to challenge the contestants to make vegan food.

His Michelin star restaurant Gauthier Soho in Soho, London has also garnered widespread acclaim for its ambitious endeavour to become a fully vegan fine-dining restaurant.

In line with his various accomplishments in advancing vegan cuisine, his Faux Gras recipe is groundbreaking in its simplicity and deliciousness.

Ingredients

1 shallot, peeled and diced

4 Tbsp olive oil

4 cloves garlic, cloves peeled and thinly sliced

2 tsp chopped rosemary

2 tsp chopped thyme

2 tsp chopped sage

24 button mushrooms, roughly sliced

2 tbsp Cognac

2 tbsp soya sauce

400g cooked lentils

150g toasted walnuts

2 tbsp beetroot purée

Black pepper, to taste

Method

Step 1: Sauté the diced shallot with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and some salt. When the shallot is translucent, add in diced garlic, mushrooms and chopped herbs.

Step 2: Turn up the heat and pour in the Cognac and soya sauce. Once boiling, reduce the heat and cook over low heat for 6 minutes.

Step 3: Remove the pan from the heat and let cool completely.

Step 4: Transfer contents of the pan into a food processor along with the remaining olive oil, the lentils, beetroot purée, walnuts, and black pepper. Process until almost smooth before adding an optional splash of Cognac.

Step 5: Place in an airtight glass jar and refrigerate for a few hours.

Step 6: Serve with delicious toasted bread and enjoy!