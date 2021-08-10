Lockdown cookup: Sally Abe's luxurious twist on the classic Spanish paella

As we slip into the second half of this semi-lockdown, it’s easy to fall into a rut with monotonous routines and a lack of new experiences to dive into.

Whether it’s finding hassle-free food delivery services or new grub spots to try, we believe the best way to lift your spirits is to connect with your loved ones is over a homely communal meal. Gather around the dining table and bond with your family as you feast on Sally Abé’s Paella.

Since being named Chef to Watch at the 2019 National Restaurant Awards, Sally Abé has grown from being head chef at The Harwood – London’s only Michelin-starred gastropub – to being at the helm of The Pem, a contemporary British restaurant serving up a menu of dishes she loves to eat above all else. By creating her Paella recipe, you too can fill your home with waves of gastronomical love.

Ingredients

4 langoustines

500g of mussels (washed and cleaned)

500g of clams (washed and cleaned)

1 onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 chicken breasts

4 chipolatas

1 pinch of saffron

1 tablespoon of paprika

400g tin of chopped tomato

400g of short grain rice, preferably Bomba rice

1.2 liters of shellfish stock

1 tablespoon of parsley

Salt

Method

Heat a paella dish over medium heat and add one tablespoon of oil. Sweat down the onions with the minced garlic until softened. Dice the chicken and cut the chipolatas into small chunks. Add to the pan, season with salt, and fry. Once browned, add the saffron, paprika, and chopped tomatoes. Cook until the pan is almost dry, then add the rice and give it a good stir to coat in the tomato. Bring the shellfish stock to a boil and add ¾ to the rice. Stir and allow to boil rapidly for five minutes before turning the heat down to a gentle simmer. Cook with stirring (this is very important for a paella) for around 15 minutes, then add the langoustines and cook for a further eight-10 minutes, until the rice is cooked. If the paella begins to look dry, top it up with the remaining shellfish stock. While the rice is cooking, cook the clams and mussels. Heat a large saucepan with a tight-fitting lid over high heat. Quickly tip in the mussels with about 50ml water and replace the lid. Give the pan a good shake – the idea is to steam the mussels as quickly as possible, so you need to keep the lid on and the heat high. After a couple of minutes, take the lid off and have a look at the mussels – if they have opened up they are ready. Strain through a fine sieve and cover with a tea towel until you need them to stop them from drying out. Repeat the exact same process with the clams. When the rice and langoustines are cooked, top with the mussels and clams and sprinkle over a handful of chopped parsley.

This article was first published in City Nomads.