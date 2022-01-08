Loewe and Studio Ghibli's 'Spirited Away' capsule is a dreamy escape

Back in January last year, Loewe released a capsule collection inspired by Studio Ghibli ‘s 1988 film, My Friend Totoro. Now, the Spanish fashion house is back with a second collaboration with the Japanese animation studio.

Celebrating one of the studio’s most acclaimed films released more than two decades ago, Spirited Away, the timely collection inspires uplifting dreaminess, progressive multiplicity, and kaleidoscopic daydreaming as the way forward.

The lineup sees all the wonderful characters from the movie, such as young protagonist Chihiro, mysterious Haku, sorceress Yubaba, and no-face spirit Kaonashi, brought to life on its ready-to-wear offerings, blankets, scarves, iconic bags—the Amazona, Puzzle, Hammock and Flamenco are no exceptions — and small leather accessories.

Besides playful figures rendered as jacquard, print, appliquè, as well as leather marquetry or embroidery, the capsule further showcases LOEWE’s love for craft with pieces inspired by a traditional Japanese stitching technique known as ‘boro,’ where mended and indigo-dyed scraps are patchworked together to create unique textiles.

“Studio Ghibli’s exquisite storytelling is matched by a tireless dedication to craft in order to bring their enchanting films to life,” said creative director Jonathan Anderson. “Such love for the possibilities of craft—and the painstaking nature of working by hand—is something we truly nurture at LOEWE. This shared commitment to the magic of handcrafted things is where our connection lies.”

The Loewe x Spirited Away collection will be available in stores and online from Jan 7, 2022. Check out the dreamy capsule below.

Bô Embroidered Hoodie, $1,900

PHOTO: Loewe

Bô Highneck Sweater, $2,500

PHOTO: Loewe

Bô Hoodie (Back), $1,750

PHOTO: Loewe

Bô Intarsia Sweater, $3,300

PHOTO: Loewe

Bô Sweater, $3,100

PHOTO: Loewe

Boro Patchwork Overshirt, $5,250

PHOTO: Loewe

Chihiro Embriodered Sweater, $9,500

PHOTO: Loewe

Chihiro Embroidered T-Shirt, $950

PHOTO: Loewe

Chihiro Highneck Sweater, $2,500

PHOTO: Loewe

Chihiro Hoodie, $2,350

PHOTO: Loewe

Chihiro Jacquard Sweater, $1,900

PHOTO: Loewe

Chihiro Long Cardigan, $2,700

PHOTO: Loewe

Chihiro Oversize Embroidered T-Shirt, $1,350

PHOTO: Loewe

Chihiro Print T-Shirt (Back), $950

PHOTO: Loewe

Chihiro Shirt, $2,700

PHOTO: Loewe

Haku Allover Print Long-Sleeve T-Shirt, $950

PHOTO: Loewe

Haku Jacquard Fleece Jacket, $3,700

PHOTO: Loewe

Haku Jacquard Fleece Bermuda, $2,150

PHOTO: Loewe

Haku Print T-Shirt (Back), $850

PHOTO: Loewe

Kaonashi Biker Jacket (Back), $9,500

PHOTO: Loewe

Kaonashi Elasticated Bermudas, $4,850

PHOTO: Loewe

Kaonashi Embroidered T-Shirt, $690

PHOTO: Loewe

Kaonashi Knit Hoodie, $2,150

PHOTO: Loewe

Kaonashi Long-Sleeve T-Shirt, $1,150

PHOTO: Loewe

Kaonashi Oversize T-Shirt, $950

PHOTO: Loewe

Kaonashi Print T-Shirt, $950

PHOTO: Loewe

Kaonashi Shirt, $2,350

PHOTO: Loewe

Kaonashi Zip Cardigan, $3,700

PHOTO: Loewe

Otori-Sama Hoodie, $1,750

PHOTO: Loewe

Susuwatari Anagram Hoodie, $1,550

PHOTO: Loewe

Susuwatari Anagram Hoodie, $1,400

PHOTO: Loewe

Susuwatari Anagram T-Shirt, $850

PHOTO: Loewe

Susuwatari Cardigan, $1,900

PHOTO: Loewe

Susuwatari Highneck Sweater, $3,100

PHOTO: Loewe

Susuwatari Drawstring Short, $3,700

PHOTO: Loewe

Susuwatari Hoodie Ecru, $1,550

PHOTO: Loewe

Susuwatari Intarsia Sweater, $1,750

PHOTO: Loewe

Susuwatari Shirt, $5,600

PHOTO: Loewe

Yu-Bird Intarsia Sweater, $1,900

PHOTO: Loewe

Yu-Bird T-Shirt, $750

PHOTO: Loewe

Yu-Bird T-Shirt, $750

PHOTO: Loewe

Yu-Bird T-Shirt, $750

PHOTO: Loewe

Zeniba T-Shirt, $950

PHOTO: Loewe

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.