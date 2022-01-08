Loewe and Studio Ghibli's 'Spirited Away' capsule is a dreamy escape

Back in January last year, Loewe released a capsule collection inspired by Studio Ghibli ‘s 1988 film, My Friend Totoro. Now, the Spanish fashion house is back with a second collaboration with the Japanese animation studio.
Celebrating one of the studio’s most acclaimed films released more than two decades ago, Spirited Away, the timely collection inspires uplifting dreaminess, progressive multiplicity, and kaleidoscopic daydreaming as the way forward.
The lineup sees all the wonderful characters from the movie, such as young protagonist Chihiro, mysterious Haku, sorceress Yubaba, and no-face spirit Kaonashi, brought to life on its ready-to-wear offerings, blankets, scarves, iconic bags—the Amazona, Puzzle, Hammock and Flamenco are no exceptions — and small leather accessories.
Besides playful figures rendered as jacquard, print, appliquè, as well as leather marquetry or embroidery, the capsule further showcases LOEWE’s love for craft with pieces inspired by a traditional Japanese stitching technique known as ‘boro,’ where mended and indigo-dyed scraps are patchworked together to create unique textiles.
“Studio Ghibli’s exquisite storytelling is matched by a tireless dedication to craft in order to bring their enchanting films to life,” said creative director Jonathan Anderson. “Such love for the possibilities of craft—and the painstaking nature of working by hand—is something we truly nurture at LOEWE. This shared commitment to the magic of handcrafted things is where our connection lies.”
The Loewe x Spirited Away collection will be available in stores and online from Jan 7, 2022. Check out the dreamy capsule below.
This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.