Lohei 'rap' by Toa Payoh restaurant staff gets diners bopping to the beat

While auspicious sayings are no strangers to lohei sessions, one employee at a restaurant in Toa Payoh has been drawing attention for her performance during yusheng table service.

In a Jan 31 video on Kelly Jie Seafood's TikTok page, Alice Chong, the restaurant's assistant manager, can be seen energetically 'rapping' Chinese New Year well wishes while preparing for a lohei session at a table as diners join in with enthusiasm.

Some phrases in the rap include "liu liu da shun, yi lu fa", which means "smooth sailing and prosperous all the way", as well as "qi xing bao xi, tian hao yun", which translates to "lucky stars bringing good news and good fortune".

A similar video shared on Singapore Foodie's Facebook page on Feb 5 garnered over 940,000 views and 400 comments — with many lauding the 65-year-old's spirited spin on the tradition.

"The most prosperous lohei in history... Heng ong huat (a Hokkien phrase wishing abundance)!" one commented.

Said another: "Such a great atmosphere and meaning. While everyone's happy, remember to give auntie a red packet."

Several netizens, however, raised hygiene concerns.

"It's nice, but I think she should wear a mouth shield," one suggested while another said: "I'm concerned about the saliva."

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@kellyjieseafood/video/7601405041433480468[/embed]

According to Kelly Jie Seafood, the lohei 'rap' service has been its Chinese New Year tradition since the restaurant opened in 2006.

Second-generation owners and sisters Rachel Lim and Zara Lim told 8World that every employee in the store can perform the 'rap' but customers naturally gravitated towards Alice for her lively delivery of the auspicious sayings.

"I'm very happy when I'm interacting with customers, and I don't feel nervous at all. I love my job, and I enjoy delivering the lohei well wishes. When the customers are delighted by the sayings, I'm happy too," Alice said.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Rachel said that many diners with existing reservations have enquired about the lohei 'rap'.

Kelly Jie Seafood was formerly known as Mellben Toa Payoh. The restaurant made a name for itself, serving tze char and various seafood dishes, including its popular claypot crab bee vermicelli soup.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/kellyjieseafood/p/DRY_5QgidbR/?hl=en[/embed]

Address: 211 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh, #01-11/25, Singapore 310211

Opening hours: 12pm to 2.30pm, 4.30pm to 10pm daily

[[nid:516614]]

carol.ong@asiaone.com