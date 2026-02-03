Singapore restaurant Lolla to close after 14 years

After 14 years of serving contemporary European fare in Singapore, Lolla will be shuttering its doors.

The restaurant at 22 Ann Siang Road announced the news on social media on Monday (Feb 2).

Their last day of service is Feb 14.

"Although our little restaurant is serving its last plates, our hearts are so full. We are extremely grateful to everyone who supported us over the past 14 years. Thank you for every celebration and every meal you chose to spend with us," wrote the restaurant.

"We'd love to see you in these final days for one more sea urchin pudding — or one more glass of champagne. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you!"

The restaurant did not share the reason for its closure. AsiaOne has reached out to Lolla for more details.

Lolla, established in 2012, started out selling Mediterranean-inspired small plates.

The restaurant later evolved into an elevated casual restaurant specialising in modern European cuisine with Asian influences.

It ranked 43rd in Asia's Best Restaurants 2024 and debuted on Asia's Best Restaurant list at No.75 in 2022.

Lolla was also listed in the Michelin Guide for the first time in 2023.

Former head chef Johanne Siy, who started helming the team in 2020, was named Asia's Best Female Chef in 2023 by World's Best 50 Restaurants.

Last July, she announced her departure from Lolla after five years.

Some of the restaurant's best-known dishes include sea urchin pudding, burnt cabbage with crispy capers, and toasted sourdough with kombu butter.

