Long hours at a desk job linked to hidden high blood pressure

Working long hours behind a desk might raise the risk of undiagnosed high blood pressure, or hypertension, even when readings in a doctor's office are normal, a new study suggests.

In an analysis of data from more than 3,500 white collar workers, researchers found those who spent long hours on the job were 66 per cent more likely to have sustained hypertension and 70 per cent more likely to have so-called masked hypertension - blood pressure that is normal in the doctor's office, but high at other times.

"People should be aware that long work hours might affect their heart health, and if they're working long hours, they should ask their doctors about checking their blood pressure over time with a wearable monitor," the study's lead author, Xavier Trudel, an assistant professor in social and preventive medicine at Laval University in Quebec, said in a statement.

"Masked hypertension . . . is associated, in the long term, with an increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease," Trudel said. "We've previously shown that over five years, about one in five people with masked hypertension never showed high blood pressure in a clinical setting, potentially delaying diagnosis and treatment."

The authors did not respond to a request for comment.

To take a closer look at the possible impact of long work hours on blood pressure, Trudel and his colleagues recruited 3,547 white collar employees at three public institutions in Quebec that mainly provide insurance coverage to the general population.

Trudel and colleagues checked volunteers' blood pressure during the first year, in year three, and again in year five.

To simulate a doctor's office reading, the researchers used an office at the workplace and measured each volunteer's blood pressure three times on one morning.