Long Island land reclamation project set to expand East Coast by 800ha

The Long Island concept, conceived in 1991, has evolved as a response to climate change, especially in protecting the East Coast from rising sea levels. Shaped by public feedback, the project emphasises maintaining unrestricted access to the coast.

[embed]https://youtu.be/Ts0goDC7bnI[/embed]

Land reclamation

The heart of the Long Island project lies in the reclamation of three significant tracts of land, collectively shaping an area twice the size of Marina Bay.

This expansive endeavour is a strategic response to the looming threat of rising sea levels, particularly in areas where the land is positioned lower than five metres above the mean sea level.

By the end of this century, projections indicate that extreme high tides, coupled with storm surges, could elevate sea levels to this critical point.

The creation of approximately 800 hectares of new land is envisioned to serve a dual purpose: providing space for new homes, amenities, and industrial facilities, while simultaneously creating Singapore's 18th reservoir.

Purpose of the project

The primary goal of this project is to mitigate the risks of inland flooding in the East Coast area, offering a sustainable solution to the potential impact of rising sea levels.

Recognising that the land in the targeted area is vulnerable to these environmental shifts, the project also seeks to future-proof the region against the evolving climate landscape.

By addressing these concerns, the Long Island project aims to not only protect existing communities but also cater to the future development and recreation needs of Singapore.

Project timeline and studies

National Development Minister Desmond Lee has outlined an extensive timeline for the Long Island project, emphasising a meticulous approach to planning and development.

Technical studies, spearheaded by public agencies, are slated to commence in early 2024 and will span over five years. However, the comprehensive nature of the project means that its fruition is anticipated to take several decades.

This deliberate timeline underscores the importance of thorough research, strategic planning, and careful execution to ensure the success and sustainability of the Long Island project.

Public consultation

Crucial to the success of the Long Island project is the active involvement of the community. Over the next few years, members of the public will be actively consulted, providing many of you with the opportunity to contribute your ideas and suggestions.

This inclusive approach aims to capture the diverse perspectives and insights of the community, enriching the planning and development stages of the project.

Geographical layout

The geographical layout of the Long Island project unfolds as a carefully orchestrated plan to reclaim three elongated tracts of land stretching from Marina East to Tanah Merah.

Positioned strategically, the easternmost and westernmost tracts will bookend the area, with a third tract seamlessly integrated between them. This spatial design is not only a response to the topographical challenges but plans to create a cohesive and functional reclaimed landscape.

The centrepiece of this plan is the creation of a new reservoir bordered by East Coast Park and the reclaimed land, acting as a crucial element in flood risk reduction.

Water management

The water management system integrated into the Long Island project draws inspiration from the successful practices at the Marina Barrage.

Similar to the existing gate at Marina Barrage, the two gates at the new reservoir in East Coast will serve a dual purpose. During heavy rainfall and low tide, the gates will open, allowing excess stormwater to flow into the sea.

Conversely, during high tide, the pumps will take over, ensuring the controlled release of stormwater.

The new reservoir, created as part of the project, is not just a functional element but also a potential hub for water activities, providing recreational opportunities such as canoeing and dragon-boating.

Development and recreation

Beyond flood protection and water management, the Long Island plan envisions a vibrant and dynamic landscape. The reclaimed land is earmarked for the development of waterfront homes, offering a unique blend of urban living and natural surroundings.

Additionally, the plan includes the creation of amenities and industrial facilities, further enhancing the functionality and appeal of the reclaimed area. To complement these developments, a vision for approximately 20 kilometres of new coastal and reservoir parks has been unveiled.

This expansion, tripling the length of waterfront parks in the East Coast area, promises an enhanced recreational experience for residents and visitors alike.

Long-term vision

The Long Island project aligns seamlessly with Singapore's long-term vision for sustainable development and water management strategies.

As highlighted in the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) long-term plan review exhibition in 2022, the project is not a standalone effort but a crucial component of a comprehensive vision for the city-state's future.

By addressing immediate concerns related to rising sea levels and flooding, the Long Island project lays the groundwork for a resilient, adaptive, and sustainable urban landscape.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wc-rt80hROQ&t=8s[/embed]

