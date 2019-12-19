Long weekend getaways from Singapore in 2020 for budget-friendly travel

Krakow, a southern Poland city near the border of the Czech Republic, is known for its well-preserved medieval core and Jewish quarter.
PHOTO: Instagram/krakowcityguide
Si Jie Lim
SingSaver.com.sg

What does one do on a long public holiday weekend in Singapore? We plan for holidays with family and friends.

As 2019 comes to an end, most of us are taking a break from work and reviewing the goals that you've set out to achieve at the start of 2019.

However, for the forward-looking ones, the end of the year only means one thing; the start of a strategic long weekend holiday plan that aligns itself with Singapore's 2020 public holidays.

You may be wondering, "why plan for a 2020 holiday in 2019?"

That's because the key to a budget-friendly holiday is buying air tickets and hotels early to enjoy massive discounts.

To help kickstart your travel plans, here are 4 amazing holiday getaway ideas for you to consider in 2020.

1. BANGKOK, THAILAND

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🇹🇭 BANGKOKSPIRIT © ____________________________ 👤 Photographer: @zone.4040 _______________________________ _______________________________ ::::: #bangkokspirit ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Admin: @dima_trionix =============================== We sincerely appreciate any promoting, advertising and shoutouts of our community on your page or stories. _________________________________ #thai #thailandinsider #bangkokthailand #lovebangkok #thailandtravel #lensbible #visualambassadors #asia #seasia #webangkok #fanclubthailand #urbanandstreet #тайланд #asiatravel #city_features #city #urbanaisle #бангкок #asia_vacations #urbanromantix #earthfocus #thailand #bangkokcityvibes #bangkok

A post shared by 🌏Bangkok Spirit Community © (@bangkokspirit) on

New Year celebrations are always grand and eventful. One of the most crazy new year celebrations in the world has to go be the annual Songkran Festival (Thai Water Festival), which falls on the Thai New Year.

In celebration of this day, Thais equip themselves with water guns and buckets of water to wage water wars against one another.

An annual festival, 2020's Songkran Festival will take place on 13th April to 15th April.

Being so close to the Good Friday public holiday in Singapore, you can take advantage of that long weekend (plus a few days of leave).

You may be soaking wet, but this experience with your family or friends will definitely make for amazing memories and stories.

When to go: 10th April to 15th April
Public holiday: Good Friday
Number of annual leave required: 3 days
Return air ticket cost: $190 - $220
Accommodation cost: $55 - $94 per night

2. TAIPEI, TAIWAN

If you love long holidays, then do take note of Labour Day and Vesak Day.

In 2020, you have the opportunity to combine these 2 public holidays to extend the long weekend into an 8 days and 7 nights holiday, while only utilising 2 days of annual leave.

For this, there's no better country to visit, than the land of bubble tea and night market food.

There's more to Taiwan that you can explore while in Taipei, for instance, the Urban Nomad Film Festival is held from April to May 2020 that should not be missed if you are an avid indie movie fan.

If indie films are not your cup of tea, pay a visit to Yeh Liu Geopark to view rock formations, or spend a night at Sun Moon Lake for a little peace and quiet.

When to go: 1st May to 8th May
Public holiday: Labour Day, Vesak Day
Number of annual leave required: 2 days
Return air ticket cost: $260
Accommodation cost: $49 - $138 per night

3. EASTERN EUROPE 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sunset over the Hungarian Royal palace ——————————————————————————— Let’s spend the New Year’s Eve in Budapest! The best New Year’s Eve offers here —> https://budapestnewyear.com ——————————————————————————— Discover our new page @tokaj_hungary .... Follow our new page about the Region of Tokaj and Zemplen Mountains.. One of Hungary's best-known World Heritage protected wine regions, with its gastronomy, culture, thousands of years of history and untouched nature, it offers endless relaxation and enchanting for visitors. https://instagram.com/tokaj_hungary——————————————————————————— Discover the amazing Lake Balaton with us @balaton_hungary ——————————————————————————— Blue water, curvy hills, old vineyards, historic places and – above all – the beautifully green landscape around the Balaton Uplands. Follow: @balatonfelvidek.hu ———————————————————————— @hellosweet_budapest The new Pop-Up Sweet Bar will opening in the heart of Budapest! 🥞🍭🍫🍩 #HelloSweet the new age of desserts is comming to Budapest! More info comming soon... #reklam ———————————————————————— Explore the colorful spa life in Budapest with us @budapestspaexperience ———————————————————————— #budapest #budapesthungary #budapesthungaryblog #photography #photooftheday #hungarytoday #travelphotography #travel #instatravel #instabudapest #budapestgram #travelgram #hungary #budapesttravel #thisisbudapest #visithungary #traveltagged #postcardplaces #letsgoeverywhere #youmustsee #travelawesome #topeuropephoto #bestplacestogo #instatravel #travelgram #bucketlist #bestplacetogo #hungary 📷 @markpozsonyi

A post shared by Budapest , Hungary (@budapest_hungary) on

Looking for an even longer adventure in 2020? You might want to consider taking that adventure in May for a month-long trip to Europe.

In particular, Eastern Europe as it is one of the most affordable destinations to visit in terms of food, lodging and transport.

From Budapest to Krakow to Dubrovnik, Eastern Europe is also rich in architectural beauty and culture, just like Central Europe.

While you are here, you may want to consider skydiving. Not only for the breath-taking views, but skydiving in Eastern Europe is cheaper as compared to countries like America or Australia.

When to go: 1st May to 26th May
Public holiday: Labour Day, Vesak Day, Hari Raya Puasa
Number of annual leave required: 13 days
Return air ticket cost: Approximately $852
Accommodation cost: Varies depending on country and state

4. BORACAY, PHILIPPINES

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Is this a place You'd like to spend this lazy and relaxing Sunday? Boracay Island, Philippines. 🇵🇭 _________ 💙 Tag A Travelbuddy! __________ 👉 Please Follow @pictures.from.asia For more Travel inspiration!😍 We post new pictures every day so make sure you follow 👍 __________ 📸 Photocredits to: @dr.hanzsum Great picture! 💖 __________ 👉 Make sure You Follow @dr.hanzsum __________ #siargao #siargaoisland #philippines #travelsoutheastasia #nature #paradise #traveller #travelphotography #travelphoto #islandhopping #itsmorefuninthephilippines #asianwanderlust #travellers #bestplacetogo #explorer #traveltheworld #worldcaptures #amazingview #theglobewanderer #palitonsiquijor #elnido #palawan #thailand #boracay #boracayisland #phiphi #bali

A post shared by Pictures From Asia (@pictures.from.asia) on

Avoid the end of year rainy season in Singapore, and pack your bags for a beach vacation in Boracay!

November and December are the perfect months for you to make use of the 3 long weekends in 2020. (P.S. It is never too early to start planning).

Apart from sun tanning and tasting the local cuisine, be sure to check out the water sports that include parasailing, kitesurfing, snorkelling and scuba diving.

You can even learn to swim like a mermaid at the Philippine Mermaid Swimming Academy. With so many things to do, eat and see, you'd never find a dull moment in Boracay.

When to go:
14th - 16th November (Deepavali on 14th Nov)
25th - 27th December (Christmas on 25th Dec)
1st - 3rd January 2021 (New Year on 1st Jan'21)
Number of annual leave required: 0 days
Public holiday: Deepavali, Christmas or New Year
Return air ticket cost (Singapore and Kalibo): Information currently not available
Return transfer cost (Kalibo and Boracay): Approximately $11
Accommodation cost: $80 - $150 per night

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.

More about
Lifestyle budget travel Vacations/holidays

TRENDING

Hong Kong body-in-cement killers get 17 years each for manslaughter of Cheung Man-li
Hong Kong body-in-cement killers get 17 years each for manslaughter of Cheung Man-li
&#039;Young punk&#039; brazenly vapes on public bus
'Young punk' brazenly vapes on public bus
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness &amp; Amore Fitness - worth it?
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness & Amore Fitness - worth it?
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang
Woman films herself assaulting stroke-stricken husband in Indonesia
Woman films herself assaulting stroke-stricken husband in Indonesia
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan
Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan
Man sleeps in van for at least 9 hours after parking by roadside - despite attempts to wake him
Man sleeps in van for at least 9 hours after parking by roadside - despite attempts to wake him
What to do in JB this weekend: New Danga Bay mall, karaoke hotpot &amp; other wet weather activities
New Danga Bay mall opens in JB; karaoke hotpot & other wet weather activities for a weekend across the Causeway
China university expels 92 foreign students
China university expels 92 foreign students

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

5 fun and free activities in Singapore to get you into the Christmas mood this weekend
5 fun and free activities in Singapore to get you into the Christmas mood this weekend
10 reasons why you should change your job, even if you don&#039;t want to
10 reasons why you should change your job, even if you don't want to
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
I don&#039;t want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
I don't want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints

SERVICES