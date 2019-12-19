Long weekend getaways from Singapore in 2020 for budget-friendly travel

What does one do on a long public holiday weekend in Singapore? We plan for holidays with family and friends.

As 2019 comes to an end, most of us are taking a break from work and reviewing the goals that you've set out to achieve at the start of 2019.

However, for the forward-looking ones, the end of the year only means one thing; the start of a strategic long weekend holiday plan that aligns itself with Singapore's 2020 public holidays.

You may be wondering, "why plan for a 2020 holiday in 2019?"

That's because the key to a budget-friendly holiday is buying air tickets and hotels early to enjoy massive discounts.

To help kickstart your travel plans, here are 4 amazing holiday getaway ideas for you to consider in 2020.

1. BANGKOK, THAILAND

New Year celebrations are always grand and eventful. One of the most crazy new year celebrations in the world has to go be the annual Songkran Festival (Thai Water Festival), which falls on the Thai New Year.

In celebration of this day, Thais equip themselves with water guns and buckets of water to wage water wars against one another.

An annual festival, 2020's Songkran Festival will take place on 13th April to 15th April.

Being so close to the Good Friday public holiday in Singapore, you can take advantage of that long weekend (plus a few days of leave).

You may be soaking wet, but this experience with your family or friends will definitely make for amazing memories and stories.

When to go: 10th April to 15th April

Public holiday: Good Friday

Number of annual leave required: 3 days

Return air ticket cost: $190 - $220

Accommodation cost: $55 - $94 per night

2. TAIPEI, TAIWAN

If you love long holidays, then do take note of Labour Day and Vesak Day.

In 2020, you have the opportunity to combine these 2 public holidays to extend the long weekend into an 8 days and 7 nights holiday, while only utilising 2 days of annual leave.

For this, there's no better country to visit, than the land of bubble tea and night market food.

There's more to Taiwan that you can explore while in Taipei, for instance, the Urban Nomad Film Festival is held from April to May 2020 that should not be missed if you are an avid indie movie fan.

If indie films are not your cup of tea, pay a visit to Yeh Liu Geopark to view rock formations, or spend a night at Sun Moon Lake for a little peace and quiet.

When to go: 1st May to 8th May

Public holiday: Labour Day, Vesak Day

Number of annual leave required: 2 days

Return air ticket cost: $260

Accommodation cost: $49 - $138 per night

3. EASTERN EUROPE

Looking for an even longer adventure in 2020? You might want to consider taking that adventure in May for a month-long trip to Europe.

In particular, Eastern Europe as it is one of the most affordable destinations to visit in terms of food, lodging and transport.

From Budapest to Krakow to Dubrovnik, Eastern Europe is also rich in architectural beauty and culture, just like Central Europe.

While you are here, you may want to consider skydiving. Not only for the breath-taking views, but skydiving in Eastern Europe is cheaper as compared to countries like America or Australia.

When to go: 1st May to 26th May

Public holiday: Labour Day, Vesak Day, Hari Raya Puasa

Number of annual leave required: 13 days

Return air ticket cost: Approximately $852

Accommodation cost: Varies depending on country and state

4. BORACAY, PHILIPPINES

Avoid the end of year rainy season in Singapore, and pack your bags for a beach vacation in Boracay!

November and December are the perfect months for you to make use of the 3 long weekends in 2020. (P.S. It is never too early to start planning).

Apart from sun tanning and tasting the local cuisine, be sure to check out the water sports that include parasailing, kitesurfing, snorkelling and scuba diving.

You can even learn to swim like a mermaid at the Philippine Mermaid Swimming Academy. With so many things to do, eat and see, you'd never find a dull moment in Boracay.

When to go:

14th - 16th November (Deepavali on 14th Nov)

25th - 27th December (Christmas on 25th Dec)

1st - 3rd January 2021 (New Year on 1st Jan'21)

Number of annual leave required: 0 days

Public holiday: Deepavali, Christmas or New Year

Return air ticket cost (Singapore and Kalibo): Information currently not available

Return transfer cost (Kalibo and Boracay): Approximately $11

Accommodation cost: $80 - $150 per night

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.