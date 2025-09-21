Longer lactation may protect heart: New study finds benefits for mothers

When we think of breastfeeding, the first thing that comes to mind is how it nourishes and protects babies. But a new study suggests that longer lactation may protect heart health in mothers as well, reducing the risks of coronary artery disease (CAD) and stroke before the age of 70.

The study in focus

Researchers analysed data from the Copenhagen Perinatal Cohort, which included 6,857 mothers who gave birth between 1959 and 1961. These women were followed for over six decades, with breastfeeding duration recorded at their babies' one-year check-up.

Health outcomes, such as diagnoses of CAD and stroke, were then tracked using Denmark's national health registers from 1977 to 2022. This gave researchers a rare long-term view of how breastfeeding may influence maternal health.

Breastfeeding beyond 4 months shows clear benefits

The study revealed striking differences based on how long mothers breastfed:

Mothers who breastfed for more than four months had a 41 per cent lower risk of coronary artery disease.

The same group also had a 34 per cent lower risk of stroke, compared with mothers who breastfed for two weeks or less.

These findings highlight that longer lactation may protect heart and brain health in mothers, adding another reason to support extended breastfeeding when possible.

Why might breastfeeding protect mothers' hearts?

While breastfeeding is primarily known for infant health benefits, researchers believe it may also provide physiological advantages for mothers:

Cardiovascular support: Breastfeeding helps regulate metabolic processes, such as blood pressure, glucose use, and cholesterol balance, which may reduce the risk of CAD.

Vascular protection: By influencing blood vessel health, lactation may help reduce stroke risk in the years following childbirth.

Hormonal reset: Lactation also affects hormones like oxytocin and prolactin, which can play a role in reducing stress and supporting long-term well-being.

Even after adjusting for lifestyle and pregnancy-related risk factors, the protective effects of breastfeeding remained notable.

Time-sensitive benefits

It is important to note that the benefits were strongest before age 70. After this age, the study did not find significant links between breastfeeding duration and risks of CAD or stroke. This suggests that the protective effect of longer lactation may be most impactful in midlife rather than later years.

What this means for mothers

This study adds to growing evidence that breastfeeding benefits both babies and mothers. While challenges and personal circumstances may limit how long a mother can breastfeed, the findings remind us of the value of support systems from healthcare professionals to family and workplace policies that encourage and enable breastfeeding.

Final thoughts

Breastfeeding is more than just infant nutrition. Longer lactation may protect heart health, lowering a mother's risk of coronary artery disease and stroke before age 70. Beyond nourishing babies, breastfeeding has the potential to safeguard mothers' long-term health too.

[[nid:720013]]

This article was first published in theAsianparent.