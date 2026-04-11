Longevity starts now: Tips for a healthier you in your 30s

One minute you're pulling all-nighters or raving, the next you're hearing your knees crack when you stand up. Welcome to your 30s!

We might still feel young at heart, but don't put off taking care of yourself until your 40s — it might be a little too late.

It's time to take control and set yourself up for good health in the years to come. Trust me, your future self will thank you for the "investment" in your wellness.

Manage your weight and stay within a healthy BMI

You're probably noticing that the extra helping of chicken rice is sticking around longer than it used to. The truth is, your body no longer burns calories the way it did back in Secondary 1.

It's not about being skinny; it's about being healthy.

Find out your BMI (Body Mass Index) — a simple number that tells you if you're in the healthy weight range for your height.

Focus on sustainable habits instead of drastic diets. Choose smaller portions for your meals, opt for less snacking, and exercise regularly.

By the way, the walk from your bedroom to the fridge doesn't count as cardio.

Prioritise sleep — it's not just for babies

Staying up all night to finish the new season of The Bear may not be the best idea anymore.

Lack of sleep affects your attention, concentration, and problem-solving, so you're more likely to get lectured by your boss.

Worst of all, it could lead to weight gain, depression, ageing skin, and a lower sex drive — not to mention various other health complications.

Getting a good night's sleep is probably the most underrated health hack.

When you're sleeping, your body is doing all sorts of amazing things, like repairing itself and keeping your brain sharp.

Prioritise getting seven or more hours of sleep every night. It's also important to keep screens away before bedtime.

Instead, switch on your favourite Spotify chill playlist or read a book to wind down.

Regular health screenings — prevention is better than cure

Health screenings aren't just for your Ah Ma and Ah Gong — you should be doing them too!

Once you hit thirty, it's a good idea to start getting regular annual check-ups. You might not even have to go out of pocket for it as some companies offer it as an employee benefit.

Many health conditions, such as diabetes and high cholesterol, often have no early signs or symptoms.

It's better to know early than to be caught off guard later — after all, hindsight is always 20/20. Early detection allows for early treatment, reducing the risk of a disease being life-changing or terminal.

Sunscreen is your best friend — wear it!

It's always sunny in Singapore, but using sunscreen is not advocated enough — nobody I know uses it.

The reality is that extended exposure to harmful UV rays can cause skin damage, premature ageing, and, worse, skin cancer.

Sunscreen isn't just for the beach or a beauty product. Start making it a part of your morning routine (even for the guys).

A good SPF 30 or higher will do wonders for your skin. SPF stands for "sun protection factor", which refers to how long it will take for your skin to burn without sunscreen.

Just a pea-sized portion is sufficient for your face alone.

Moderate alcohol intake — save your liver, okay?

One of the first things I wanted when I moved into my new place was a wine bar area to serve guests and to enjoy the occasional sip or two.

But when you've hit your 30s, your liver doesn't recover as quickly as it used to, and alcohol isn't exactly your best friend when it comes to long-term health.

Moderation is key. Limit your intake, save the drinks for special occasions, or cut wine nights down to once or twice a week, and no more than two glasses each time.

Cut down on processed food — your body deserves better

Are you the type to snack on potato chips after a meal? Then you're just like my husband.

Processed food is packed with unhealthy fats, sugars, and sodium.

A study published in 2024 found that eating ultra-processed food was associated with 50 per cent higher risk of cardiovascular disease-related death, 48-53 per cent increased risk of anxiety and common mental disorders, and a 12 per cent higher likelihood of developing Type 2 Diabetes. Yikes.

I've started getting my husband to eat more veggies during meals and fresh fruits afterward — even if it means I have to wash them first.

When I'm in charge of dinner, I try to pick lean meats and whole grains. Not saying that he can't have his favourite McDonald's, just once in a while can lah.

Switch from high-impact sports to lower-impact ones

Do you love running along the PCN or playing basketball with your friends? Your knees and elbows may not be as excited about it as you are.

The force and impact can gradually wear down your cartilage and joint structures. And now that you're a member of the 30s club, when you get a sprain, you won't be up and running the very next day either.

You don't have to stop exercising altogether. Instead, mix it up with some lower-impact options like swimming, cycling, yoga, and even brisk walking around your neighbourhood.

All of these are excellent ways to stay fit without putting too much strain on your body.

Remember — the goal is to keep moving. And hey, trying something new can be fun, and you might discover a brand-new passion!

[[nid:733380]]

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.