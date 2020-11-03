A look inside The Fullerton Hotel Singapore presidential suite

Balmain amenities, private elevator access, and glass-enclosed balcony – The Fullerton Hotel Singapore Presidential Suite is certainly fit for a king!

Have you ever went past The Fullerton Hotel Singapore along Fullerton Road and noticed tall Doric columns on level two that’s enclosed in glass? That’s actually the Presidential Suite’s verandah, or as we would call it – a glass-enclosed, air-conditioned balcony that’s 20-feet tall.

A night at the presidential suite in The Fullerton Hotel Singapore can cost close to $7,000 upwards, and we can’t help but wonder: What’s beyond that majestic glass-enclosed balcony?

While we were having a staycation at Fullerton, we had the opportunity to access the presidential suite and truth be told, we really didn’t know what to expect other than knowing that the suite was huge – 2,169 square feet to be exact (that’s more than twice the size of a 4-room flat in case you were wondering!).

As we tapped our keycard and heard a soft click, nothing prepared us for the sight behind the suite doors.

Enter The Fullerton Hotel Singapore presidential suite.

The Fullerton Hotel Singapore presidential suite: Living room

PHOTO: YouTrip Singapore

PHOTO: YouTrip Singapore

PHOTO: YouTrip Singapore

As we carefully pushed open the heavy suite doors, we were immediately greeted with a vast, British colonial style living room that oozed luxury.

The centre area with two sofas looks ready for an important lounge meeting, with a round table to its right that sits at least 10 guests.

On its left, a sizeable baby grand piano. Each of these three areas is lit up by a beautiful chandelier.

It wouldn’t have been done any other way, because this room used to be the card room for the elite Singapore Club. Also, there’s a private elevator beside the baby grand piano for discreet access to the Presidential Suite. Paparazzis will never be able to catch you.

The Fullerton Hotel Singapore presidential suite: Glass-enclosed balcony

PHOTO: YouTrip Singapore

PHOTO: YouTrip Singapore

PHOTO: YouTrip Singapore

PHOTO: YouTrip Singapore

Remember the 20-feet Doric columns and glass-enclosed balcony? The presidential suite knocks “hotel stay with a view” out of the park.

We stepped out of the living room and onto the glass-enclosed balcony that’s also fully air-conditioned, and was greeted with views of Marina Bay and the Central Business District.

It’s a perfect way to catch the sunset or have an outdoor meeting without having to sweat; but if anyone would want to have a little bit of natural breeze, there’s a door on the left to head out too.

The Fullerton Hotel Singapore presidential suite: Fully-stocked kitchen

PHOTO: YouTrip Singapore

PHOTO: YouTrip Singapore

Drinks to chill out? The presidential suite’s kitchen has a Nespresso coffee machine with a selection of coffee capsules and TWG teas.

There are also fresh cookies and brownies for nibbles. For those looking to refresh themselves, the full-sized refrigerator is also filled with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The Fullerton Hotel Singapore presidential suite: Marbled bathroom & Balmain amenities

PHOTO: YouTrip Singapore

PHOTO: YouTrip Singapore

PHOTO: YouTrip Singapore

PHOTO: YouTrip Singapore

PHOTO: YouTrip Singapore

PHOTO: YouTrip Singapore

PHOTO: YouTrip Singapore

PHOTO: YouTrip Singapore

PHOTO: YouTrip Singapore

The real star of the presidential suite is easily the massive, sumptuously-appointed bathroom. The bath and shower are separated; the shower for quick getting ready, while the bath is for unwinding after a long day.

Only the best Balmain amenities are provided, alongside individually packed disposable face masks, hand sanitiser, and sanitising wipes made available for the VVIP to complete the luxury bathroom experience.

The Fullerton Hotel Singapore presidential suite: Bedroom, walk-in wardrobe & powder room

PHOTO: YouTrip Singapore

PHOTO: YouTrip Singapore

PHOTO: YouTrip Singapore

PHOTO: YouTrip Singapore

No king rules without some rest, so take refuge in the tall, waist-high bed with padding that will make the princess in the pea incredibly envious, and a walk-in wardrobe area with a dresser and many mirrors that’s sure to satisfy any of the Kardashian-Jenners for their daily mirror selfie spam.

The Fullerton Hotel Singapore presidential suite: Private study

PHOTO: YouTrip Singapore

PHOTO: YouTrip Singapore

PHOTO: YouTrip Singapore

PHOTO: YouTrip Singapore

PHOTO: YouTrip Singapore

A VVIP will always find that work follows them wherever they go, so having the option to work in an office with a proper desk and ambience is key.

The private study is located conveniently within the Presidential Suite bedroom, and it’s softly-lighted, quiet, and conducive. Should these VVIPs find the free time, there are a selection of books on the bookshelves to read about Singapore’s history.

The Fullerton Hotel Singapore presidential suite: Straits Club access

PHOTO: YouTrip Singapore

PHOTO: YouTrip Singapore

PHOTO: YouTrip Singapore

PHOTO: YouTrip Singapore

PHOTO: YouTrip Singapore

PHOTO: YouTrip Singapore

No VVIP experience would be complete without some sort of club access, in this case, it’d be The Straits Club access that comes with round-the-clock personalised service, in-room registration, a complimentary daily Chandon breakfast, afternoon tea, evening canapés and cocktails.

Should you find yourself needing to hold a meeting and preferring to keep work and leisure separated, you can also book a meeting room for up to six people for two hours at The Straits Club.

Presidential suite puts the “full” in Fullerton…

The Fullerton Hotel Singapore presidential suite is truly a room worthy for VVIP guests, with all the amenities, equipment, and service that such a person of that calibre could ask for.

It’s a handsomely-decorated space that occupies over 2,000 square feet, oozing colonial style luxury mixed with modern facilities adapted for the 21st century.

Before you hop onto our next article and contemplate about presidential suites, here’s a freebie for you: use promo code < BLOG5 > to sign up for a free YouTrip card and receive a free $5 in your account.

This article was first published in YouTrip.