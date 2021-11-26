Look like a Korean idol with these K-beauty Christmas beauty gifts

We can't get enough of anything Korean. From K-pop to K-drama to Korean style to (of course) Korean food, we want to get a taste of it all. And K-beauty brands are no exception.

We've created Insta-worthy looks thanks to some of these brands and we're so excited that many K-beauty brands have released special items for the year-end season. Here's a pick of our favourites.

History of Whoo

If you haven't tried the popular anti-ageing essence, the new Bichup Self-Generating Anti-Aging Concentrate 12th Edition Royal Banquet Duo ($538, worth $877) by History of Whoo is the perfect opportunity to do so.

Inside this one, you'll find two bottles of the Bichup Self-Generating Anti-Aging Concentrate and a jar of Ja Yoon Cream.

Another clever purchase? The Bichup Self-Generating Anti-Aging Concentrate 12th Edition Special Set worth more than twice the price tag ($270, worth $543).

It contains the red Bichup Self-Generating Anti-Aging Concentrate, Cheongidan Radiant Rejuvenating Balancer, Emulsion, Lifting Ampoule Essence and Radiant Cleansing Foam.

Heure

For the skincare enthusiast in your life? You can't go wrong with these K-beauty skincare sets from Heure. Highlights from the Limited Edition Ageless Glow Kit ($388, worth $530) include the hydrating Ageless Day Treatment (broad spectrum SPF35) and the heavenly Ageless Eye Serum.

For just $10 more, with the Ageless Renewal Kit, you'll get the brand's hardworking retinol-infused Ageless Night Treatment to soften skin and tackle signs if ageing.

Etude House

Your girlfriend who is constantly testing out new K-pop inspired makeup trends will be thrilled to receive Etude House's Winter Checkered Collection. Besides boasting lots of sparkle and shine, this collection also features a multitude of nude shades that will complement any makeup look.

Su:m37°

Luxury Korean skincare brand and natural fermentation beauty expert su:m37° has launched two limited-edition skincare and makeup boxes from their premium Losec Summa line for the ultimate in pampering.

Losec Summa Luxury Makeup Box ($398) comes in packaging is inspired by the work of Pheidias, a renowned Greek sculptor who shaped the aesthetics of classical Greek architecture (he designed the iconic Parthenon).

What's inside the box is just as fabulous — seven base, lip and eye products that will take your make-up routine up a notch. Products include Losec Summa Golden Cushion (shade no.1), Losec Summa Liquid Concealer (light beige) and Losec Summa Elixir Golden Lipstick.

Losec Summa Elixir Artisan Luxury Special Set ($746) is the ultimate in opulence, with a variety of full-sized and deluxe-sized products.

Some of the products here even seem like they're fit for royalty — Losec Summa Elixir Skin Softener (150ml), Elixir Emulsion (130ml), Elixir Serum (40ml), Elixir Cream (50ml) and Elixir Eye Cream (20ml) adorn a special-edition design from su:m37°'s artisan collection that was inspired by the motif of the Roman Empire's crown.

Available at all su:m37° counters in-stores or online on Tangs.com.

HERA

If you love roses, this is the special collection you need. The limited-edition Rose Infusion Collection by HERA embraces the rose spectrum in all its allure and splendour.

The three exquisite rouge shades will get you through all kinds of days (and looks). Episode is a dusty blush tint similar to the English rose, and is perfect for daily use.

Rosy Suede is a warmer rosewood shade you should reach for when date night rolls around. And Dear Betty will make any outfit more lively and vibrant. The Sensual Powder Matte smudging texture means, whichever product you use, you'll get a soft, velvety finish. $43, available at HERA online, Sephora and Lazada.

Innisfree

This is the 12th edition of the innisfree Green Holidays Campaign and you'll be heartened to know that, with the choices available, you won't have any issues getting gifts for anyone (or for yourself, we won't judge).

The brand has collaborated with L.A-based artist and designer Steven Harrington for the second year and his bright, iconic illustrations give this collection a quirky touch. Get some of innisfree's most popular products in limited-edition packaging.

There's the Green Tea Seed Serum Set ($37), Green Tea Seed Cream Set ($34), Green Tea Seed Skin Care Set ($71), Black Tea Youth Enhancing Ampoule Set ($51), Hand Cream Set ($16), Airy Twinkle Eyeshadow Palette ($24) and Airy Matte Tint ($19).

Whether you're buying it for yourself or as a gift for a loved one, it's good to know you're caring for the earth too, thanks to this eco-conscious beauty brand.

Available at innisfree stores and online at the innisfre e-store, Lazada and Shoppee. Get the limited-edition innisfree 2021 Green Holidays Glasses Set (while stocks last) when you spend $70 and above at any of these listed stores in December.

Sulwhasoo

You're invited to explore the secrets to Ageless Beauty and unlock a wonder-filled chamber of curiosities in Sulwhasoo's Holiday Collection 2021. The paintings of the Joseon Dynasty in the 18th and 19th century serve as inspiration here and what you'll get are the brand's most prized beauty treasures. There are four special items available.

Two sets — First Care Activating Serum Holiday Set ($160) and Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Serum Holiday Set ($265) — will see to all your skincare needs, with products that will soothe, hydrate and replenish your skin.

Also part of this holiday collection are the Perfecting Cushion ($96, available in two shades), which gives your skin a natural glow and a flawless finish, and the Hand Cream White Breath ($39) is just the TLC your hand needs to end the year.

Available at all Sulwhasoo boutiques and counters.

Glow Recipe

Hydrated, dewy skin is what Glow Recipe is predicting for everyone this holiday season. And its limited-edition holiday are sets are the way to achieve this. Glossy Skin Spell ($33) consists of a watermelon-enriched duo — Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops and Watermelon Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturise.

This two-step routine hydrates and brightens so don't be surprised if you soon get a glow that will make everyone go 'wow!'.

Watermelon Glow Magic ($72) has the brand's TikTok famous Dewy Duo and the first-of-its-kind Watermelon Hyaluronic Clay Pore-Tight Facial. All three work together to clear pores, hydrate and reveal your hidden glow.

And Plum Serum Jumbo ($89) is Glow Recipe's bestselling Plum Plump Hyaluronic serum in jumbo form. The antioxidant-rich formula means you should be using it all year round for the ultimate in hydration.

Available at Glow Recipe stores and online at Sephora.

Dr Jart+

If you're struggling with sensitive skin, the Dr Jart+ Cicapair Heroes Set ($72) is here to rescue you, with three of the brand's best-selling products from the Cicapair range. Cicapair Serum (30ml) is fast-acting, with skin-calming Centella Asiatica as its main ingredient.

Cicapair Calming Gel Cream (15ml) is an ultra-light moisturising gel that's ideal for our tropical climate. And Cicapair Re-Cover SPF 40/PA+++ CC Cream (15ml) reduces redness while protecting skin from harmful UV rays and environmental aggressors. Your sensitive skin will thank you.

Available at all Sephora stores and Sephora.sg.

Farmacy

Farmacy has launched three exciting specials for the holiday season. Clean Greens Duo ($41) features the bestsellers Deep Sweep two per cent BHA toner (120ml) and a supersized Whipped Greens oil-free foaming cleanser (50ml).

Both these products work together to control oil and clean your pores. Get the Garden Party Green Clean Trio ($61) if you love the brand's cleansing balm.

There are three limited-edition scents (all in 50ml) here — Strawberry Basil, Lemon Mint and Peach Thyme. And Honey Harvest Hydration Kit ($95) is for everyone who loves Farmacy's cult-classic Honeymoon Glow AHA resurfacing night serum.

You'll get 30ml of that in this kit, as well as Honey Haloultra-hydrating ceramide moisturizer (15ml) and Filling Good hyaluronic acid plumping serum (12ml).

All of them are formulated with the brand's ethically and responsibly sourced proprietary honey blend.

Available at Sephora stores.

