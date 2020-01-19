Looking for custom furniture? Check out these handpicked vendors

Designing and renovating a new home these days is so much more than simply handing the key over to an interior designer.

For homeowners who want a hands-on experience in creating their own home, there are plenty of varied and affordable options out there - you can get anything from a modular kitchen to a bespoke liquor cabinet made to suit your individual lifestyle.

Here, we've narrowed down our top picks for custom fittings and furniture.

STORAGE AND SHELVING: CUSTO

PHOTO: Custo

With years of carpentry experience, the team at Custo works closely with homeowners to create custom storage solutions.

You can begin with one of their four templates or start by measuring the dimensions of your space, specify how many rows and columns you need, and choose from an array of finishes and doors.

All their wood is sustainably-sourced European birch, known for its durability and strength.

Find out more about Custo at www.custo.co.

STORAGE AND SHELVING: PENG HANDCRAFTED

PHOTO: Peng Handcrafted

If you're looking for industrial-style shelves, look no further than Peng Handcrafted.

This local designer crafts his shelves out of galvanised steel sprinkler pipes and two types of timber, namely American white oak and reclamed wood from old lorries.

The shelves are joined meticulously without using any welding, screws or nails - what Peng calles a "marriage of hardware".

Find out more about Peng Handcrafted at www.peng.com.sg.

STORAGE AND SHELVING: TRIPLE EYELID

PHOTO: Triple Eyelid

Triple Eyelid was created in 2014 when its founder, Jackie Tan, realised that there was potential in upcycling the large amount of industrial materials that otherwise go to waste every year. Using materials such as reclaimed wood pallets, the team creates custom loose shelving for every need - ranging from plant displays to pet accessory storage.

Each unique piece is designed and crafted by hand.

Find out more about Triple Eyelid at www.tripleeyelid.com.

TABLES AND CHAIRS: ROGER & SONS

PHOTO: Roger & Sons

A family of dedicated craftsmen, Roger & Sons preserves the heritage of the woodworking trade passed down by their father some 30 years ago.

They make everything from tables and chairs to even custom liquor cabinets.

In their work, they salvage abandoned logs from already-felled trees that have been cut down for urban development, ensuring little to no impact on the environment.

Find out more about Roger & Sons at www.rogerandsons.sg.

TABLES AND CHAIRS: ETCH&BOLTS

PHOTO: Etch&Bolts

Homeowners looking for a custom dining table need look no further than Etch&Bolts -- all you have to do is pick a table design from their collection, then customise it by picking from a range of over 100 materials including natural marble, quartz, granite, live-edge wood slabs, and more. The production process takes between 3 - 5 weeks.

Find out more about Etch&Bolts at www.etchandbolts.com.

KITCHENS: MEISTER BY HAFELE

PHOTO: Meister by Hafele

Meister by Hafele offers a modular-concept custom kitchen that can be disassembled and reassembled in the home, saving time and money.

The flexibility of the design means that your kitchen can evolve with your needs, and can even move with you should you choose to move homes in future.

Their work is made to last, with five-layer plywood that's much more durable than the industry standard of three layers.

Find out more about Hafele at www.hafele.com.sg.

KITCHENS: MUDIAN

PHOTO: Mudian

Since its founding in 1997, this home-grown brand has expanded to become a boutique furniture company specialising in wardrobes and kitchens.

They work closely with homeowners to design the best kitchen for their needs, taking into account their workflow, how often they cook and entertain, and the types of appliances needed.

With their years of craftsmanship and industry expertise, they are able to customise your kitchen down to the last detail, hinges and all.

Find out more about Mudian at www.mudian.com.sg.

INTERIOR DESIGN: SP HOMES

PHOTO: SP Homes'

Modelled after three- and four-room apartments, SP Homes' showroom showcases everything a modern homeowner needs, from customisable storage to space-saving solutions.

Here, you'll find innovative kitchen and wardrobe organisation, as well as a wide range of materials including laminates and upholstery.

They even have in-house design software that lets you create 3D renderings of your home, so you can visualise what the eventual outcome looks like.

Find out more about SP Homes at www.sphomes.com.

INTERIOR DESIGN: COLLABORATESG

PHOTO: CollaborateSG

For homeowners who want a stylish apartment without the hassle or hefty price tag, CollaborateSG offers six "plug-and-play" designs, created in partnership with award-winning interior firms like Architology.

You can mix and match different modules to create your own, with the assurance that the design and spatial experience has been well planned for your comfort.

Find out more about CollaborateSG at www.collaboratesg.com.

BEDS, SOFAS AND FURNITURE: DESIGN INTERVENTION

PHOTO: Design Intervention

The award-winning team at Design Intervention not only offers interior design services, they create bespoke furniture, too.

Creating fun, happy pieces is their specialty, paying attention to detail in order to achieve the optimum shape and proportion for the space. You'll be able to customise every detail of your piece, even the stitching and type of filling.

Find out more about Design Intervention at www.designintervention.com.sg.

BEDS, SOFAS AND FURNITURE: BLAFINK

PHOTO: Blafink

The team at Blafink will guide homeowners through their customisation service for hand-crafted upholstery, ranging from beds to sofas to even items as small as cushions.

You'll be spoiled for choice - they have 12,000 swatches of fabric, faux and genuine leather.

To cater to individual comfort, they can also adjust seat depths, back heights, and storage requirements.

Find out more about Blafink at www.blafink.com.

