Looking for a new job? Haidilao is hiring a private tutor, offers pay of at least $4,500

A quick scroll through Jobstreet will show you that Chinese hotpot giant Haidilao is looking to hire waiters, kitchen assistants and food runners — nothing out of the ordinary.

But among these, there's a job listing from them that will definitely catch your eye, and that's one for a private tutor.

Now, why would a hotpot restaurant need that?

The job listing for a private tutor for secondary education was posted on the Jobstreet website on April 8 by Hai Di Lao Holdings Pte. Ltd.

According to the listing, it's a full-time position with a starting pay of $4,500, but you can earn up to $6,700 if you're more qualified.

"We are seeking a passionate and energetic private tutor to deliver engaging lessons and inspire secondary school students," the post reads.

The listing doesn't state whether the private tutor will be tutoring specific students; for example, children of Haidilao staff.

The tutor will be responsible for conducting regular classes and enrichment lessons that "foster a love for learning" while utilising a variety of teaching methods to "ensure high-quality education".

They will also have to conduct "regular classes and enrichment sessions", as well as collaborating with parents to address any concerns and discuss strategies to support students' development.

Feel like you're a good fit for the job? Hold your horses because there are some qualifications you need to fulfil.

Firstly, you'll need a bachelor's degree from a university ranked in the top 100 of QS/US.

For the uninitiated, the QS World University Rankings is a portfolio of comparative college and university rankings compiled by Quacquarelli Symonds, a higher-education analytics firm.

The individual also has to be "highly passionate and energetic" and have a "strong affinity for connecting with children and igniting their excitement for learning".

As the tutor will be helping students with English and Mandarin, it's a must to be fluent in both languages, with exceptional proficiency in both written and spoken forms.

Haidilao would also prefer candidates who have had prior teaching or tutoring experience, especially in secondary education.

If you do get the role, you'll enjoy perks like medical, miscellaneous allowance and dental.

AsiaOne has reached out to Haidilao for more details.

