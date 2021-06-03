Looking for a suite escape? 4 Singapore staycations under $200

With multiple travel advisories and restrictions still in place, it may seem unrealistic to get away during the upcoming months.

For those itching to travel overseas, staycations are a practical alternative to unwind without having to navigate foreign streets, jostle through crowds, or manoeuvre logistical nightmares such as flight cancellations.

To help people understand the costs and benefits of staycation options, we gathered room rates from five affordable hotels with easy access to locales including Orchard, Bugis, Sentosa, and Tiong Bahru.

Key findings

Staycation costs remain steady from June to August for four out of five hotels analysed, with the exception of Orchard Hotel where price increased 29 per cent between June to August

Booking a staycation from Sunday to Tuesday can save you up to 39 per cent as room rates are generally lowest from Sunday to Tuesday and highest from Friday to Saturday

The average cost of a premium room at an affordable hotel can range from $73 to $167 which is significantly more affordable compared to spending $396 per night for the most basic room at a major hotel

Staycation costs remain steady from June to August

According to room rate data from the five hotels analysed, the average cost of a staycation package from June to August remains relatively constant despite the school holidays in June.

The only exception is Orchard Hotel where the average staycation cost increased steadily by 26 per cent from June to July and 12 per cent from July to August.

Price points are sourced from individual hotel websites and are accurate as of Friday, May 14 2021, subject to change.

Budget-conscious consumers should opt for Sunday to Tuesday packages

As Friday and Saturday are in-demand staycation days, it may be wise to opt for a weekday package instead. Surprisingly, check-ins from Sunday to Tuesday are a bright spot for frugal consumers as room rates tend to drop slightly, offering the best deal overall.

More specifically, choosing a staycation from Sunday to Tuesday as opposed to Friday to Saturday could save you 39 per cent, 40 per cent, and 37per cent, at Village Hotel Bugis, Travelodge Harbourfront, and Hotel Soloha, respectively.

The average price of staycations at affordable hotels is less than $200

While you may need to spend upwards of $396 per night for the most basic room at a major hotel such as The Fullerton Singapore or Hilton Singapore, choosing an affordable hotel such as Hotel Soloha lets you experience a premium room for approximately one third the cost.

Premium rooms at affordable hotels can range from $73 to $167 and you’ll experience a similar level of comfort and convenience as a basic room at a major hotel.

Staycation package details based on locale

1. Orchard Hotel at Orchard

For the ease and safety of guests, Orchard Hotel has implemented a queue management system with staggered check-in times to reduce wait time upon arrival and ensure a smooth entry process. When choosing which room to book for a staycation, most guests select the Premier room.

If your preference is to have breakfast and afternoon tea delivered to your door, opt for the Premier Club room. Alternatively, if you would like to stay in a newly renovated room, you may prefer the Grand Deluxe room.

As dining at restaurants is not allowed until Sunday, June 13, Orchard Hotel offers delivery of food items from two on-site dining options, The Orchard Cafe and Hua Ting Restaurant.

Guests can expect a long waiting time before food arrives as food orders will take one hour of processing time before they are ready for delivery and no cancellations or refunds will be allowed once the order has been placed.

Another limitation that guests should be aware of is that swimming pool access will be limited to one hour.

However, with Orchard Hotel being located on Orchard Road, you’ll have ample opportunity to shop and countless eateries to take away meals. If you prefer to be surrounded by greenery at sunrise, Singapore Botanic Gardens will only be a stroll away.

To escape the heat of the afternoon, indulge in retail therapy from the malls next door including ION Orchard, Wisma Atria, Orchard Central, and more.

2. Village Hotel Bugis at Bugis

Village Hotel Bugis offers its members 12 per cent lower rates and for further savings, certain promotions can be redeemed exclusively on their website.

With their current staycation offering, you can enjoy a complimentary upgrade to the Deluxe Room and receive in-room breakfast for two from Landmark Restaurant, delivered in bento boxes or a la carte plating, as well as a relatively late check-out at 6pm.

To further enjoy your stay, Village Hotel Bugis is offering dining vouchers as well as a complimentary LocoMole precinct trail, an interactive self-guided walking trail that lets you explore hidden gems in Bugis.

One downside for guests to note is that all recreational facilities including gyms, spas, and business lounges are closed until further notice.

A staycation at Village Hotel Bugis lets you start the day in the historic Kampong Glam district. Whether you prefer taking away food from a quaint Peranakan cafe or a local Nasi Padang stall, you’ll have numerous eateries to choose from right at your doorstep.

And with the nudge of the LocoMole precinct trail, you may quite literally rediscover the area, from the surrounding traditional textile shops with batik fabric to the more contemporary designer boutiques along Haji Lane and the Malay Heritage Centre.

3. Travelodge Harbourfront at Telok Blangah

While hotels on Sentosa island can be as steep as $700 per night, consider Travelodge Harbourfront as an affordable alternative with easy access to Sentosa. To attract guests between June to August, Travelodge Harbourfront has rolled out a variety of staycation packages to keep guests entertained with activities in the area.

The Got You Covered Package which comes with a pair of S.E.A aquarium tickets and cable-car sky pass, the Essentially Local Package lets you explore Chinatown like a tourist with a guided walking tour, and the Friends Escape Package comes with Escape Room game tickets at The Escape Artist.

The hotel offers the best price when booking direct and also offers a flexible cancellation policy. Some important considerations to take note of are that their 24-hour fitness centre is closed until June 30 and as the hotel is in the process of upgrading facilities, you may hear construction noise during the day between 10am to 6pm.

On the upside, Travelodge Harbourfront is surrounded by greenery and located at the gateway of Sentosa island and just opposite VivoCity mall.

With its convenient location, there are multiple public transportation options within minutes of the hotel, so you can easily start the day with a sunrise stroll through Fort Siloso, Mount Faber, Palawan Beach, or Tanjong Beach and revisit some of your favorite attractions at Sentosa.

4. Hotel Soloha at Tiong Bahru

If you’re looking for a hidden gem for your next staycation, look no further than Hotel Soloha. The word ‘Soloha’ combines ‘so’, an expressive adverb with ‘aloha’, the traditional Hawaiian greeting.

Located within the historic streets lined with shophouses, Hotel Soloha offers guests the experience of living in an urban chic jungle with modern comfort in a charming conservation setting.

If you choose to stay for at least two nights, you’ll receive a complimentary bottle of wine and all day one for one Asahi beer. For additional space, opt for their loft rooms which come with high ceilings and extra space to stretch out.

One consideration of this hotel is that it does not come with the traditional hotel facilities as there is no pool, gym, or spa and with current restrictions you may not have access to their Hangout Spaces.

The real perk of this staycation option is the location; given the hotel’s proximity to the Tiong Bahru Market and Food Centre, you will have plenty of takeaway food choices.

What’s more is that Hotel Soloha is located a stone's throw away from Keong Saik Road which lets you access local kopitiam favourites at any time of the day as well as two Michelin-starred restaurants and even an exotic African-themed restaurant.

For those interested in photography, you’re likely to find new street art hidden in the nooks and crannies of the neighbouring streets and between the rows of beautifully conserved shophouses.

To quench your wanderlust over the next few months on a budget, there are plenty of affordable staycations within our sunny island that offer gateways to explore local areas like a tourist. Remember to book your next staycation using the right credit card to maximise savings .

