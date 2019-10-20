Looking for a therapist in Singapore? Here are some things to note

Everyone and their neighbour are discussing about mental health nowadays, but unfortunately, there’s still a stigma surrounding visiting therapists to seek treatments.

Singapore’s competitive environment leads many to think that they should solve problems on their own rather than seek help, so it can be difficult for people here to consider seeing a therapist.

But doing so regularly could help with regulating stress.

In fact, you don’t need to wait until you’re stressed out to start seeing one.

Being proactive has a whole host of surprising benefits. According to Ryan Howes, a psychologist based in California, “The benefits of therapy extend far beyond periods of crisis.”

Psychologist Anoushka Beh of Abehpsych agrees: “Therapy does not have to be crisis-driven… [it] offers an opportunity to be mindful, reflect and gain insights that you may not have access to otherwise.”

Ultimately, we should remember that therapy isn’t necessarily about curing anxiety and depression, but keeping your mental health in tip-top shape.

But how do you start your search for a therapist? Read on for five tips.

SHOULD YOU GO PUBLIC OR PRIVATE?