Looking for a therapist in Singapore? Here are some things to note

Everyone and their neighbour are discussing about mental health nowadays, but unfortunately, there’s still a stigma surrounding visiting therapists to seek treatments.

Singapore’s competitive environment leads many to think that they should solve problems on their own rather than seek help, so it can be difficult for people here to consider seeing a therapist.

But doing so regularly could help with regulating stress.

In fact, you don’t need to wait until you’re stressed out to start seeing one.

Being proactive has a whole host of surprising benefits. According to Ryan Howes, a psychologist based in California, “The benefits of therapy extend far beyond periods of crisis.”

Psychologist Anoushka Beh of Abehpsych agrees: “Therapy does not have to be crisis-driven… [it] offers an opportunity to be mindful, reflect and gain insights that you may not have access to otherwise.”

Ultimately, we should remember that therapy isn’t necessarily about curing anxiety and depression, but keeping your mental health in tip-top shape.

But how do you start your search for a therapist? Read on for five tips.

SHOULD YOU GO PUBLIC OR PRIVATE?

There are pros and cons to going public and private when it comes to seeking treatment.

Consultation and treatment fees at public hospitals and polyclinics are cheaper, but you have to be prepared to wait for months before your first appointment, as there’s often a long waitlist.

On the other hand, fees at private clinics can go up to $200 per session, but you are likely to be able to get an appointment within the week or next.

If you need to see a counsellor rather than a clinic psychologist, AWARE provides counselling for women.

The cost per session is only 1% of your monthly salary, with a maximum charge of $150 and a minimum of $20.

WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO START SEEING A THERAPIST?

You should find someone who specialises in your situation.

For example, if you’re feeling overwhelmed at work, you may want to find a therapist who is an expert at stress management to help you maintain your work-life balance.

Make sure you feel like you can trust your therapist

SHOULD YOU GO TO THE SAME THERAPIST AS YOUR FRIENDS?

Ask your family and friends for referrals and, rather than seeing the same therapist as them, ask their therapist to recommend someone to you.

If you aren’t comfortable with asking anyone close to you, take your search to the Internet.

The Singapore Psychological Society is a useful resource that allows users to search licensed therapists and view their credentials and specialisations.

HOW DO YOU DECIDE IF THE THERAPIST IS THE ONE?

Before making an appointment, call the therapist.

This is so that you can get an idea if you’d be comfortable talking to them.

On the first appointment, take note of whether they are active listeners.

Do they ask questions that enlighten your self-perception? Are their responses specific to your situation?

SHOULD YOU STICK TO THE SAME THERAPIST AFTER THE FIRST APPOINTMENT

Trust your gut.

If you feel judged or uncomfortable, continue with your search.

You don’t have to feel obliged to meet the therapist again if you feel like he/she is not the best fit for you.

In the same way that you don’t necessarily find the perfect personal trainer on your first go, you might need to go through a few therapists before finding one that you are comfortable talking to.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore

More about
Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing mental health Therapy

