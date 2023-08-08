'A lot more than what I expected': Zermatt Neo downs 58 servings of kaya toast to commemorate National Day

A toast to Singapore's 58th birthday.

Competitive eater Zermatt Neo took that statement quite literally and challenged himself to eat 58 servings of toast to commemorate National Day this year.

As for what kind of toast? There was no real debate, it had to be our local favourite kaya toast.

Zermatt explained that he'd be munching down 58 servings of kaya toast, not 58 pieces. So that's 116 pieces of toast in total.

The food establishment of choice would be Ya Kun Kaya Toast and Zermatt headed to its flagship outlet in Far East Square.

Before beginning his challenge, the 35-year-old added the disclaimer that he "probably cannot" wolf down 58 soft-boiled eggs too.

But he'd still order some yummy runny goodness to pair with the toasts.

Marina Bay Sands in Chinatown?

Two tables were needed to place all the toasts, eggs and drinks that Zermatt ordered.

Even he seemed rather taken aback.

"'A lot more than what I expected," he said.

And if that wasn't eye-catching enough, Zermatt's producer suggested that the toasts be stacked up to resemble Marina Bay Sands, in order to be "more patriotic".

Squint hard enough and you might just be able to see the resemblance.

As he demolishes the first few kaya toasts, Zermatt explained that the traditional method of charcoal grilling is kept alive at this outlet.

So this meant toasts that are extra crispy.

Different strokes for different folks

If you're not a fan of crunchy toast, simply dip it in your coffee.

"Don't need to dunk the whole thing [toast], just dip it," Zermatt suggested.

The combination of sweet kaya, salty butter and bitter coffee made this a very enjoyable food experience.

According to Zermatt, this dipping method works even if your beverage of choice is local tea.

Another method to enjoy the toasts is to dip them in runny soft-boiled eggs.

But before that, add a splash of soy sauce, a dash of pepper, give it a quick mix and you're good to go.

"I'm not a very big fan of sweet and savoury contrast but I know a lot of locals like to do it this way," Zermatt admitted.

When filming the episode, he even made a few new friends.

Some tourists stopped by to have a chat and were asked if they'd ever given the local delicacy a try.

Zermatt could be seen beaming in the background, as the husband and wife tourists approved of their first taste of kaya toast.

"I love it when they [tourists] actually enjoy it," the YouTuber said.

In the comments section, some netizens pointed out just how kind a gesture it was for Zermatt to give the tourists a small treat.

"Zermatt's personality really melted my heart, so friendly to the tourists," one YouTube user said.

Others got patriotic and wished Singapore a very happy birthday.

At one point, it looked like Zermatt hit a brick wall with his kaya toast challenge.

"This is really tough," he said, holding the last piece of toast.

Zermatt wished Singapore a happy 58th birthday before dipping the toast in his drink for the final bite.

