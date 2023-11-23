Need to escape from the heat? Here’s a cool new destination to check out in the West

There's a reason why we love our shopping malls. They provide a nice respite from scorching weather, and there's always something new to explore.

In fact, folks living in the West should check out Lot One Shoppers' Mall. The retail destination just unveiled some fresh new offerings for shoppers, which include the opening of UNIQLO's 29th outlet in Singapore, exciting new F&B tenants, as well as the strategic placing of stores to make your shopping experience even more convenient.

And speaking of seeking respite from the heat, Lot One's new tenants offer shoppers some easy and practical solutions to staying cool. Read on to find out how!

1. Revamp your workwear staples with UNIQLO

Find yourself perspiring through your work outfits during lunch? Then it's time to relook at your office wardrobe.

When it comes to dressing comfortably in this heat and humidity, your best bet is to wear cool, breathable materials, such as AirSense. To that end, UNIQLO has a wide range of stylish workwear for both men and women that comes equipped with quick-drying technology, perfect for Singapore's weather.

With the opening of its newest store at Lot One, UNIQLO brings its iconic LifeWear to the heart of Choa Chu Kang, offering easy access for those living in the northwest. Shoppers will also want to stay tuned for exclusive opening limited offers and giveaways, available only at the UNIQLO Lot One store!

2. Shop for easy breezy summer fits at Cotton On

The last thing you want when you're feeling uncomfortably warm is to have your clothes cling to you. For better comfort, opt for loose, breathable silhouettes.

Not sure where to shop for such styles? Try Cotton On at Lot One - their vast window display is guaranteed to provide some outfit inspiration.

Besides carrying a wide range of trendy summer outfits, Cotton On is also conveniently located on the first level of the mall, right next to the taxi stand. It makes for an easy, hassle-free exit once you're done with your shopping spree.

3. Quench your thirst with refreshing drinks

There's nothing better than an icy cold drink on a hot day. Shoppers will be spoilt for choice, especially with the opening of two new beverage kiosks.

There's Boost Juice Bar at basement 1, which offers refreshing drinks that are rich in protein, fibre and vitamins. And when it comes to quenching that thirst, nothing quite hits the spot like a watermelon lychee crush.

If you're shopping on the higher levels, check out Miss Tea at level 2. Specialising in Chinese-style handcrafted tea, tea enthusiasts will be happy to learn that each cup of tea here is lovingly brewed and topped with fresh fruits and fresh milk.

4. Choose something light for lunch

Weather too hot for fish soup? If you're looking for something light and refreshing, but don't feel like having a salad, pop by Tori Story at basement 1.

Inspired by the bustling streets of Tokyo, Tori Story serves up familiar Japanese favourites, such as grilled chicken wings, skewers and crispy breaded oysters. The only difference is that Tori Story doesn't use any pork or lard, so everyone can enjoy their delicious offerings.

5. End your day on a sweet note

Craving something sweet in this hot weather? We've got some exciting news.

Wunderfolks, a beloved local patisserie, has opened a new outlet in the mall's basement, bringing its famous handmade tarts, irresistible viennoiseries, cookies, and delectable alcohol-free tiramisus to the western part of Singapore.

You must try their Royal Tea Tiramisu, Coco Daisy Tart, and Maple Pecan Tart - these are Wunderfolk's latest creations that will have you coming back for more.

With its recent additions, Lot One not only enhances the shopping experience but also provides a cool escape from the relentless heat for those residing in the West. For the latest updates on the malls' offerings and activities, visit their website here.

Address: Lot One, 21 Choa Chu Kang Ave 4, Singapore 689812

This article is brought to you in partnership with Lot One Shoppers' Mall.

sophie.hong@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.