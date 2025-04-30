Lotte Mart Express opens at VivoCity with ramyun station, Korean street food and more

Missing South Korea?

Now, Singaporeans can experience a slice of Seoul as Lotte Mart Express opens at FairPrice Xtra VivoCity.

Launched on Monday (April 28), the famous South Korean supermarket chain carries a wide selection of Korean groceries ranging from snacks and cooking staples to frozen food, beverages and alcohol.

In addition to the usual fan-favourites like Shin ramyun and Lotte brand snacks that are already widely available in Singapore, Lotte Mart Express also carries some lesser-seen Korean products like Chilsung Cider Zero, Milkis Zero and different flavours of instant noodles like Bibimmen II.

You can also find some products that are trending on South Korean social media platforms like Chum Churum's Saero soju here.

For those hopping on the Korean drink-mixing trend, the supermarket also offers a substantial selection of packet drinks — as well as ice cups for sale.

If you're craving for some hot Korean street food, Lotte Mart Express houses Yorihada Kitchen — where shoppers can indulge in classics like Gimbap (from $4.90), Tteokbokki (from $5.90), Dakgangjeong (from $8.90), Eomuk ($5.90) and Bulgogi Rice Bowl ($9.90).

The food from Yorihada Kitchen is not halal-certified.

Just beside Yorihada Kitchen, Lotte Mart Express also has a self-cooking station equipped with a wide range of Korean instant noodle selections to choose from — complete with a mini section filled with usual ramyun companions like vegetables, sausage, crabstick and more.

Han river experience in Singapore?

For those who aren't familiar, having instant noodles by the Han river is a popular trend-turned-tradition for both South Koreans and tourists.

And with the Sentosa Boardwalk just a few steps away — you might just be able to recreate the same vibes right here on our sunny island.

Apart from food, Lotte Mart Express also has a Korean-style photobooth completed with props where shoppers and diners can take photographs to commemorate their experience.

