South Korean burger chain Lotteria opens second Singapore outlet in the West

Attention Westies!

If you have yet to try Lotteria's burgers because travelling all the way to Jewel Changi Airport is a hassle, here is some good news for you.

The South Korean burger chain is set to open a second outlet at Jurong Point in July, it said in an announcement on Tuesday (June 2).

This will be the chain's first restaurant in the heartlands.

The eatery will be located on the mall's first floor and serve signature menu items including two burgers which have become synonymous with the brand: Ria's Bulgogi Burger and Ria's Shrimp Burger.

Diners can also opt for new additions Gangjung Chicken — Lotteria’s take on Korean fried chicken — and Shake Shake Nuggets with onion, cheese or chilli seasoning.

According to operator Katrina Group, the Singapore-exclusive Kimchi Bulgogi Burger available at Jewel is not planned for the new outlet at this stage.

Lotteria Jurong Point will remain pork and lard-free like the first outlet.

The chain will also roll out exclusive merchandise drops and special deals in celebration of the new opening.

Further details regarding these, as well the full menu and prices for the new outlet, will be announced closer to its launch.

Founded in 1979, Lotteria is South Korea's first-ever homegrown hamburger restaurant. The brand now has over 1,600 outlets worldwide.

Lotteria Singapore, operated in partnership with lifestyle company Katrina Group, is the brand's eighth overseas market.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com