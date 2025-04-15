Lotus introduces the Emira Turbo SE to Singapore

Lotus' last ever fully internal combustion engine (ICE) model, the Emira, is now available as the Emira Turbo SE in Singapore.

The Emira was first introduced here in Singapore as the Emira First Edition in 2024, and the Turbo SE now replaces that model in the lineup locally.

The SE name is a reference to the 'Special Equipment' package that was first offered on the Type 14 Elite from the 1960s, and the SE badging has featured on a number of iconic Lotus models over the years, including the Esprit Turbo SE, Excel SE, Elan SE and Europa SE.

Like the car it replaces, the Emira Turbo SE is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which remains the sole powerplant offered for the car here. Overseas markets however get a larger 3.5-litre supercharged V6 unit as well, but there are no plans to introduce that variant for Singapore.

While the Turbo SE and First Edition share the same engine, power has been bumped up from 360hp to 400hp. Torque too has also gone up from 430Nm to 480Nm, while top speed has been increased from 275km/h to 290km/h.

As a result of all that, the Emira Turbo SE can now go from 0-100km/h in four seconds flat, down from 4.3 seconds previously. This also makes it the quickest Emira variant that Lotus offers.

Other highlights include a standard Lotus Drivers Pack, which includes items such as a Track Mode setting, adjustable exhaust sounds, a Launch Control function, cross-drilled and ventilated two-piece brake discs, and a choice of track or touring tyres matched with sports or touring suspension.

Pricing for the Emira Turbo SE starts at $548,800 excluding COE, and before any options are added. Available options include a variety of wheel designs, colour choices and interior trims, along with special 'Turbo SE' graphics and a premium 10-speaker audio system.

