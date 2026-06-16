HDB-themed cafe Lou Shang to close, owner says 'I don't see this chapter as a failure'

Lou Shang, a cafe which is known for its HDB block concept, will be closing its doors after three years.

It has been difficult to maintain business, said owner Sebastian Ang in a social media post on Monday (June 15).

"Every month, I just hoped that things would be better... [but] the truth is: the numbers have been telling me the same thing," Sebastian said.

He deliberated on this for several months before deciding to shutter the business.

The eatery will close on July 14.

While the team behind Lou Shang spent a lot of time and energy on its concept, the cafe became a place for special occasions — or for people to introduce Singapore to friends from overseas — instead of becoming a place where they'd continue patronising.

Sebastian, 35, told AsiaOne: "A concept alone is not enough. It's easy to get excited about creating something visually beautiful or unique, but ultimately, businesses are sustained by strong fundamentals and repeat customers."

"Looking back, I probably spent too much time asking, 'Will people find this interesting?' and not enough time asking, 'Will people come back every week?'," he added.

When it comes to a cafe, things such as good coffee, good food, and convenience often come to mind, the business owner noted.

Lou Shang is located on the second level of a shop house — which does not have a lift — along Prinsep Street. This means that the cafe may not be accessible to some who wish to visit, Sebastian said.

The eatery's prices were likely another factor which made customers hesitate in returning.

If the menu items are expensive and customers do not see the value, they are unlikely to come back, he explained.

Some offerings at Lou Shang include fusion items such as Pandan Kaya Latte ($6.50 for hot, $7.50 for iced), Bak Kut Teh Coffee ($7 for iced) and Pei Pa Koa Latte ($7 for iced), as well as Dry Laksa Supreme Aglio Olio ($22.90) and Prawn Paste Chicken Open Sandwich ($16.90).

When speaking to AsiaOne, Sebastian emphasised that success is not always measured by how long a business survives.

"Lou Shang gave us three wonderful years, created countless memories, and brought together a community that I'm deeply grateful for," he said.

"I'm proud of what the team built together, and I don't see this chapter as a failure. I see it as a beautiful chapter that has come to an end."

Valuable lessons learnt

Besides the cafe, Sebastian runs other F&B businesses — speakeasy bar Mama Diam, TCM-themed restaurant and bar Synthesis, as well as herbal tea chain Amacha, which has three outlets.

Sebastian said that the business has lost about $400,000 to date, adding that Lou Shang's closure has taught him to be more disciplined with expanding his business and using his resources.

While creativity and passion are important, new ideas have to be sustainable and take operational aspects into account, he added.

The cafe also reminded him that hospitality is ultimately about the people.

"Long after the food and decor are forgotten, what guests remember is how a place made them feel. That's something I'll continue to carry into every business I build in the future," Sebastian told us.

Describing the closure as bittersweet, he said: "Not every business will last forever, and that's okay. Sometimes, the greatest gift a business leaves behind is the memories it created and the lessons it taught."

"For that, I'll always be grateful."

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@loushang.prinsep/video/7651477933143395585[/embed]

Address: 38 Prinsep St, #02-02, Singapore 188665

Opening hours: 11.30am to 9.30pm daily

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com