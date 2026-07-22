Former Odette lead pastry chef Louisa Lim to open dessert atelier on July 29

After seven years leading the pastry programme at three-Michelin-starred Odette, Louisa Lim is opening her very own dessert atelier.

Called Loulouca, the venue will open on July 29 in a shophouse space at Ann Siang Hill.

In an Instagram post on July 9, the award-winning pastry chef shared that the establishment will launch with an a la carte plated dessert experience, where the 34-year-old's original creations can be enjoyed in an intimate setting.

There will only be sweet items available.

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A subsequent post reveals that Loulouca's offerings feature French techniques, seasonal produce and a touch of Singaporean nostalgia, resulting in a menu of plated desserts and cakes that are "refined yet comforting".

By day, the 20-seater establishment will function as a patisserie and cafe offering an evolving selection of entremets, coffee, tea, and house-made ice cream, according to The Business Times.

This includes the atelier's namesake item that will be Louisa's take on the tiramisu. There is also a Matcha Kaya Pistachio Mont Blanc that's influenced by Singapore's kaya toast.

Come night, the venue transforms into a restaurant setting, when guests can enjoy the a la carte plated dessert experience.

Its inaugural evening menu will feature four desserts inspired by the seasons.

Prices range from $14 to $16 for slices of cake, and in the $30 range for the plated desserts.

Louisa, a Le Cordon Bleu-trained pastry chef, is opening Loulouca together with business partner Candice Teo, a professional deejay who has curated playlists for F&B venues the likes of Big Wine Freaks and Sushisamba Singapore.

Louisa left Odette in March and described her time there as a chapter "shaped by discipline, trust and the privilege of working alongside remarkable people".

Over the years, she has won multiple awards, including Asia's Best Pastry Chef 2023 by Asia's Best 50 Restaurants and Best Pastry Chef 2024 by Tatler Asia.

Reservations for Loulouca are open.

AsiaOne has reached out to Louisa for more details.

Address: 6 Ann Siang Hill, Singapore 069787

Opening hours: Wed-Sun, 11am to 6pm; 7pm-11pm

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melissateo@asiaone.com