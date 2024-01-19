Love animals but bored of the zoo? Try these farms in Singapore

As amazing as the Singapore Zoo is, there are many other places where little ones can get up close and personal with their favourite animals - goats, bees, ants, fish and even crocodiles included! Admittedly, most of these ‘animal farms’ tend to be a bit further out rather than centrally located, but they’re great for a fun day out, where the kids learn heaps without even realising they are being educated.

Here are just some of the places to take them to:

Hay Dairies has been and still is Singapore’s only goat farm since 1988, home to over 800 mixed breed goats originating from the state of Minnesota in the United States. The goats at Hay Dairies belong to the family of goats known as Dairy Goats, which means that they are domesticated and kept for milk production only, and not sold for their meat.

The farm welcomes walk-in visits (individuals and groups of less than 10 pax don’t need advance bookings) to educate everyone about the milking process that goes on and the benefits of fresh goat’s milk. And admission for the Free and Easy tour is absolutely free!

Although the milking starts very early in the mornings, the farm is open to visitors from 9am every day (except non-public holiday Tuesdays), and the milking process goes on till around 10.30am, so kids get enough time to watch the goats, and even have a taste of fresh goat’s milk (available in a choice of two flavours).

For a hands-on experience, children can feed the goats (until 4pm) by buying alfalfa hay at just $5/per packet (do take note that the alfalfa hay is only available for purchase until 3pm).

The farm also offers an Educational Tour, led by an in-house experienced goat farmer. Morning sessions (choose from 9am/9.30am/10am/10.30am slots) cost $17 + GST/per person (for individuals or groups of at least 10 pax), and include viewing of the goat milking session, as well as a complimentary pack of alfalfa hay to feed the goats (per every two paying participants), and a 200ml bottle of fresh goat milk per person.

Children (from 18 months to 12 years old) also receive a Hay Dairies souvenir and a sticker activity book, while each adult receives a Hay Dairies locally handcrafted lavender goat milk soap.

Note: Tours after 11.30am cost only $10 + GST/per person, and will not include the milking session.

250 Neo Tiew Crescent, Singapore 719866. Tel: 6792 0931

Got a little one who can’t get enough of local bees, honey and basic beekeeping? Bee Amazed Garden is home to everything bees, offering several different programs about learning about the importance and the roles of honey bees in pollination and food production. Children also get to learn how honey is made, learn about the different types of honey, do honey sampling, have a visit to the beehives observatory, and more. Price on enquiry.

Singapore University of Social Sciences, 463 Clementi Road, Singapore 599494. Tel: 9669 6370

You don't have to encounter crocodiles in the wild to see them up close. Check out Long Kuan Hung Crocodile Farm, also located at Neo Tiew Crescent (just a seven minute walk from Hay Dairies Farm). Bring the kids to this crocodile farm for an educational tour to learn more about how crocodiles are bred, how their skins are preserved, and also learn fun and interesting facts about the crocodile. And if they are lucky, the kids may even get to feed the crocodiles or see the hatching of baby crocodiles (subject to availability).

Admission is free for children below three years old, and costs $22 for everyone over three years.

Please note that a minimum of 20 pax is needed for the farm tour (tour may be cancelled if the minimum visitors are not met and refund will be given).

Book here or call to find out when the next tour date is.

321 Neo Tiew Crescent, Singapore 718914. Tel: 6793 7038

Qian Hu is Singapore’s largest ornamental fish importer and exporter, home to over 1000 species and varieties of fish. It even has a special enclosure called the House of Dragons for the famous arowana fish. Apart from being a great retail location if you are interested in setting up a small aquarium at home, Qian Hu fish farm also offers a fish tour, longkang fishing and even a fish spa for tired feet.

Sign up for their guided tour (starting from as little as $5 for children under 12 years old and seniors; or $10 per person inclusive of longkang fishing) on the different and unique fishes, and their native habitats. There is even a cafe on site, so make a fun family day out of it.

Guided tours are only available from Mondays to Fridays starting at 9.30 am, with the last tour slot at 3 pm.

In addition, advance booking of two weeks is required for the tour, with a minimum pax of 20 participants required, subject to 20per cent surcharge on the total payment amount for groups of less than 20 pax.

Book here for the different packages available.

71 Jalan Lekar Sungei Tengah, Singapore 698950. Tel: 6766 1554

Did you know that the Sundowner Nature Experience Centre in Siglap offers a Bees! Ants! Worms! farm tour experience for young children?

Brave little ones can start off with the Wiggly WORMS hunt in the bioactive garden, and learn how earthworms keep soil healthy and full of organic nutrients for plants and fruits to grow.

At the BEE Encounter children learn about bees and local ecology, taste some honey and learn how bees forage from the flowers around the farm. They can even go close to a bee colony and hand-feed pollen to honeybees. Clearly bees are more important than we give them credit for!

​And finally, at the Secret Life of ANTS, young ones learn how ants are not pests, but very important insects too, learning about their formicariums (underground ant colonies) and all the work they do together as a team.

​Join-in sessions 4.30pm to 6pm, every Saturday. Min four pax to start ($65 for children upto 12 years old; $85 for 13 years old to adult). Book here.

705A E Coast Road, Singapore 459062. Tel: 92495400

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.

