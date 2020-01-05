Love bubble tea? Make a healthier version with these 9 ingredients

We never want to think about the sugar and preservatives that go into our cup of bubble tea. And we ask for lower sugar levels to help ease the fact that we are about to down a whole lot of empty calories. But, forget such troubles.

These nine ingredients will give your regular cup of tea a flavour kick, which allows you to make your very own bubble tea, only healthier.

Lemon

PHOTO: Pexels

Squeezing a few drops of lemon or adding a slice of it into your tea adds a citrusy punch. Lemons are also packed with vitamin C to boost your immune system. Being a natural sweetener, a little bit of lemon goes a long way so you can give sugar a miss. Lemon goes especially well with black tea and earl grey tea.

Honey

Tea infused with honey can be found at many bubble tea stalls. But you can make your own healthier version at a fraction of the price. Simply add some raw honey into the tea of your choice.

An antioxidant powerhouse, honey is loaded with vitamins that contribute to lowering blood pressure and cholesterol. You don't have to give up all things sweet to be healthy!

Mint leaves

PHOTO: Unsplash

This refreshing addition to your tea is sure to kick-start your morning. Its aroma is said to boost mental performance for it to be the perfect pick-me-up for a long day at school or work.

It is also post-meal friendly as it aids digestion. If you have trouble sleeping, mint leaves can be paired with caffeine-free chamomile tea before bedtime to help you sleep better.

Rose petals

Rose tea is a fruity and fragrant concoction free from calories. Aside from being rich in antioxidants, the soothing floral aroma is also said to be therapeutic.

As much as it is enjoyable, drink it in moderation as it serves as a natural laxative for those suffering from constipation.

Cinnamon

PHOTO: Pexels

Spice up your tea, literally, with a touch of cinnamon from a cinnamon stick. Sweet and savoury, the rich flavours from a cup of cinnamon tea should be able to satisfy your bubble tea cravings. Pairing it with green tea would serve as a natural boost to your metabolism.

Ginger

This spice that lingers on your taste buds is packed with antioxidants and minerals. It is also a remedy for many ailments like colds and nausea. Mix it up with some honey if the spice is too strong for your liking.

Soy milk

PHOTO: Unsplash

If your taste buds are craving something heavier, give the full cream milk a miss and opt for a splash of soy milk. It has just as much protein as regular milk but a much lower calorie count.

With low cholesterol, it is also good for your cardiovascular health. Let your tea cool down a bit before adding the soy milk to prevent it from curdling.

Brown rice

Akin to 'genmaicha', a blend of green tea and roasted brown rice, it contains minerals and vitamins that are beneficial to your health and beauty. The tinge of nutty aroma from the brown rice gives your tea some extra flavour.

Fruit juice

PHOTO: Unsplash

If giving up the fruity flavours of bubble tea is proving to be too much a struggle, add natural fruit juice to your tea for a healthy rendition. Experiment with different mixtures of juices to find your favourite fruitea.

This article was first published in Shape.