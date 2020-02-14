Love found, love lost and everything in between: Jamie Yeo on what gave her courage to fall in love again

PHOTO: Her World Online
Jamie Yeo
Her World Online

I remember love in my 20s was fleeting. Many of us are familiar with that brief spark that flares, only to be snuffed out in darkness. Then I thought, how could I possibly love someone truly if I didn't love myself ? Like most young women, I was plagued with the usual insecurities. I wanted to be taller, prettier, the list goes on.

Today, two decades later, I look at myself in the mirror, and I don't want to look like anyone else but me. It is because I have come to love myself (again) and be grateful for the life I have. That very confidence has allowed me to love my partner better as I trust him completely. The mutual trust forms a great foundation to our happy and fulfilling relationship.

PHOTO: Her World Online

Now, don't get me wrong. Self-love is one thing, but all relationships need work and that's what I've learnt over the years. My husband, Rupert and I, for example, make it a point to go on dates every Friday, where we'll head to one of the many amazing restaurants in Singapore, and chitchat over nice food and drinks. We both love good food!

It's important to share common interests and values, too. And, it's equally important that you find your partner attractive. Now, what's attractive to you? Is it a great smile, kind eyes or dimples? It's hard to say, isn't it? Well, it's something you can't always put your finger on, but you sort of know deep down.

Having said that, looks aren't everything. You fall in love with someone because of who they are and their character. Marriages work better when two people are attracted to each other in many ways, and they work together to keep the spark.

PHOTO: Her World Online

I knew Rupert was the one when I observed his actions and how he treats everyone around him. He's decent, fun, intelligent and, most of all, a kind soul. Of course, I think he's devastatingly handsome, too!

I know that it's difficult to find someone that ticks off all the boxes but believe me, that person is out there. Most of all, one shouldn't forget to work on oneself and practise self-love to look and feel good on the inside and outside - and make the effort to change for the better.

Don't fuss over material things that don't matter; love life and live it honestly and authentically.

This article was first published in Her World Online.

More about
Lifestyle Dating/Relationships

TRENDING

Kandie can&#039;t afford private pre-schools for their kids
Kandie can't afford private pre-schools for their kids
Coronavirus: New initiative gives nurses priority queue for lunch
Coronavirus: New initiative gives nurses priority queue for lunch
Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
MasterChef Australia judge&#039;s restaurant empire collapses
MasterChef Australia judge's restaurant empire collapses
Hunt on for &#039;patient zero&#039; who spread coronavirus globally from Singapore
Hunt on for 'patient zero' who spread coronavirus globally from Singapore
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air &#039;filter&#039; - here&#039;s how to do it
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
Here are Singtel&#039;s price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
Here are Singtel's price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
&#039;Crazy fun&#039; family makes epic music video featuring 60 relatives for Chinese New Year
'Crazy fun' family makes epic music video featuring 60 relatives for Chinese New Year
Japan woman with coronavirus dies as cruise ship cases soar
Japan woman with coronavirus dies as cruise ship cases soar
Malaysian student thrown out of Perth rental over unfounded coronavirus fears
Malaysian student thrown out of Perth rental over unfounded coronavirus fears
6 credit cards you should use as your EZ-Link card
6 credit cards you should use as your EZ-Link card
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Love found, love lost and everything in between: Jamie Yeo on what gave her courage to fall in love again
Love found, love lost and everything in between: Jamie Yeo on what gave her courage to fall in love again
Free disinfectant, Burger King burgers, hand sanitiser promotion &amp; other deals this week
Burger King thanks NUH staff with free burgers on Valentine's Day
They got a second chance at love, and now they&#039;ve been married 45 years
They got a second chance at love, and now they've been married 45 years
Singapore couples share how breaking up made their relationship stronger
Singapore couples in long-term relationships share how breaking up made their love grow stronger

Home Works

House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
'How to spread Wuhan': Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
Filipino man wins Valentine&#039;s Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Filipino man wins Valentine's Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks

SERVICES