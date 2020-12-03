Love oysters? Then check out these oyster bars and restaurants in Singapore

Whether you just love the slippery, briny taste of fresh oysters or looking to start a romantic date night off with these aphrodisiacs, keep scrolling for the best oyster bars and restaurants in Singapore.

PS: these food establishments also serve alcohol so you can relax and enjoy the fresh seafood with a tipple in hand.

1. Oyster Co.

Oyster Co. has two price tiers for its fresh oysters. The Classic Selection retails at $1.99 per piece while the Premium Selection is at $4.99. They also serve baked oysters, oyster mee sua and oyster omelette alongside a varied selection of non-oyster mains such as pizzas and rice bowls.

1 Magazine Rd, #01-06, Central Mall, Singapore 059567

2. Luke's Oyster Bar & Chop House

Besides oysters sourced mainly from New England, USA, Luke’s also serves up classic American fare. Clam chowders, crab cakes, burgers and steaks are some of the dishes available to complete your meal.

22 Gemmill Ln, Singapore 069257 and 260 Orchard Road #03-02, The Heeren, 238855

3. Greenwood Fish Market

Both a restaurant and a fish market, Greenwood Fish Market has been serving up fresh seafood since 2003.

You’ll want to head there on Tuesdays as that is when they have their Oysters Tuesday promotion, where freshly shucked oysters are at 35 per cent discount or house oysters are sold at $1.95 per piece.

34 & 38, Greenwood Ave, 289236 and 31 Ocean Way, 01-04/05, 098375

4. Humpback

Humpback currently serves up four variants of oysters — hama hama, summerstone, sun seeker and golden mantle — which are changed seasonally. Besides oysters, check out their limited seasonal menu and finish with a cocktail in hand.

18-20 Bukit Pasoh Rd, Singapore 089834

5. Wine Mansion

As the name suggests, Wine Mansion focuses on serving quality wine with their food. Their oysters are available fresh or baked at $24 for half a dozen pieces. Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays are the days to be there though, as the oysters are sold at $2 each with a minimum order of six.

26 Keong Saik Rd, Singapore 089133

6. Ginett Restaurant & Wine Bar

Ginett might be known for their dishes and an extensive list of French wine that starts from $6 per glass. But on Thursdays, oysters become the star. Starting from 6pm, French Fine de Claire oysters are sold by the dozen at $1 per piece, so you better make reservations and head there early.

200 Middle Rd, Singapore 188980

7. db Bistro & Oyster Bar by Daniel Boulud

Modelled after world-renowned chef Daniel Boulud’s restaurant in New York City, db Bistro is the place for French bistro cooking and American favourites. More importantly, check out their oysters that retail at $40 for six and $75 for a dozen. Else, come by daily from 3 to 6pm for the 1 for 1 oyster promotion.

2 Bayfront Avenue, B1-48, Galleria Level, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 018956

8. Mo Bar

Mo Bar is recognised as one of Asia’s Best 50 Bars in Singapore. Have your oysters as part of the seafood platter from the weekend brunch menu or come on Wednesdays for Oysters and Champagne, where you get a dozen molluscs with a 90-minute free-flow R de Ruinart Champagne and selected cocktails.

5 Raffles Ave, Singapore 039797

9. Manhattan

Another entrant of Asia’s Best 50 Bars 2020, Manhattan is another place if you love chilling out with a cocktail or wine in hand. Pair your tipple with the seafood platter, which includes freshly shucked seasonal oysters as well as Boston lobster, Alaskan king crab and ahi tuna.

1 Cuscaden Rd, Level 2 Regent Singapore, Singapore 249715

10. Bar On Chulia

After a long, arduous week at work, chill out with oysters and alcohol at Bar On Chulia. On Thursdays, they have a $1 oyster promotion that starts after 5pm. Oh and did we mention, the promo also includes one for one premium spirits?

67 Chulia St, Singapore 049515

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.