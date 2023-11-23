Lucid cafe announces closure after 3 years, last day on Nov 27

After a three-year run in Singapore's F&B scene, Lucid will be closing.

The Jalan Besar cafe announced the sudden closure in an Instagram post on Wednesday (Nov 22).

Their last day of service will be next Monday (Nov 27).

In the short caption, the establishment shared that they will be "ceasing operations due to untenable operating costs".

AsiaOne has reached out to Lucid for more details.

In the comments, patrons expressed their sadness over the bad news.

Some said that it was their favourite coffeehouse, while others said it was one of their go-to destinations.

Others said they will miss the place.

They opened right before the pandemic

Lucid opened right before the pandemic in January 2020.

They survived it and continued to serve their well-loved cup of coffees up until November.

Apart from their caffeinated drinks, they also sold bakes in collaboration with partners such as Thoughts Bake.

