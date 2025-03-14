Luckin Coffee launches Maltese-themed drinks and limited-edition merchandise as part of collaboration

Calling all coffee addicts and Maltese fans.

This collaboration between Luckin Coffee and MoonLab Studio, the Korean artist behind these adorable characters, is tailor-made for you.

The Chinese coffee chain took to its social media channels on Friday (March 14) to introduce two new flavours to its menu: Pair Hug Latte and Matcha Oat Latte.

Think fresh, sweet and guilt-free drinks to welcome the spring season.

The Pair Hug Latte gives a hint in its flavour with a clever homophone in the name.

So expect flavour notes of pear and gardenia blended with Luckin Coffee's signature brew.

The drink also features a zero-calorie sweetener.

For non-coffee drinkers, there's the Matcha Oat Latte, which is made with Oatly's Barista Edition Oat Milk.

With every two drinks purchased, customers will get a free Maltese dress-up sticker.

Luckin Coffee is also launching exclusive Maltese-themed merchandise, so customers can look forward to stickers, Maltese-themed cup sleeves and paper bags.

Two-year mark

Founded in Beijing, China in 2017, Luckin Coffee is celebrating its two-year mark here since opening its first Singapore outlet in March 2023 and has amassed more than 50 outlets.

The coffee chain's $0.99 promotion, where you and your friend can enjoy a cup of coffee at said price when you refer them to the brand, remains a favourite among coffee lovers.

