Lucky colours to wear in June, according to your horoscope

With the easing of the circuit breaker measures starting from June 2, some of us would start heading back to the offices.

Regardless of whether you welcome the move, it is wise to start preparing for the transition with these tips. One way is to start thinking about your back-to-work wardrobe and dress up.

To help you, we've curated a list of shopping picks based on lucky colours of your horoscope.

Like the May horoscope curation, we continue to #supportlocal by showcasing Singaporean fashion labels with this month's picks. Ahead, you'll find sleek, work-appropriate pieces to ease you into your transition.

Aries: Pale green

One of the best feelings in the world is to remove your bra after a long day of having its painful wires dig into your skin. Our Bralette Club is determined to create a comfortable and stylish bralettes that you can wear all day.

Wear this as lingerie or just layer a blazer over if you're feeling confident.

Shop: The Best Wishes Padded Midi Bralette in Sage Green, $25.80 from Our Bralette Club

Taurus: Money green

PHOTO: Binary Style

Binary Style is known for its silk scarves featuring patterns inspired by local culture, heritage and cityscapes. This design, for example, draws from the Botanic Gardens.

The brand has since expanded to offer dresses, skirts and jumpsuits made with its unique prints.

Shop: Botanical Treasures of Singapore Cotton Silk, $150 from Binary Style

Gemini: Soft pink

PHOTO: Exhibit

Exhibit was founded by fashion influencer Yoyo Cao in 2010 and has made the minimalist and androgynous looks their made style ethos. This corduroy vest is a playful alternative to blazers while adding a cool girl factor.

Wear it with matching corduroy pants or sharply tailored pants.

Shop: Blush Corduroy Vest, $53.96 from Exhibit

Cancer: Baby pink

PHOTO: David's Daughter

From the architectural top to removable peplum skirt, details make this David's Daughter jumpsuit a winner in our books. Wear it sporty with sneakers or elevate it with pumps and stacked dainty necklaces.

Shop: Pleated Peplum Jumpsuit, $144 from David's Daughter

Leo: Woody green

PHOTO: Gin Lee

This Gin Lee top might look simple and unassuming. But the collar is actually a play on the traditional Mandarin collar, with its silhouette cut diagonally. Pair it with high-waisted trousers and click on a pair of pumps.

Shop: Ori Top, $220 from Gin Lee

Virgo: Bright red

PHOTO: Lisa Von Tang

This Lisa Von Tang creation might cost a pretty little penny. But when you think about its reversible design, you're actually two dresses in one. This body-hugging dress is a solid vibrant red on one side and a floral batik print on the other.

Shop: Reversible Dress in Red & Batik, $790 from Lisa Von Tang

Libra: Dark blue

PHOTO: Ying The Label

If you love prints, head to Ying The Label where they hand-design their own patterns that you see featured across their collections.

The kimono is reversible and features a blue/peach colour palette on one side and a silvery-white/orange pairing on the other, affording you more styling versatility.

Shop: That Moment Reversible Kimono, $329 from Ying The Label

Scorpio: Dark blue

PHOTO: Lily And Lou

Lily And Lou is committed to slow fashion by producing thoughtful pieces with sustainable materials. This dress, for example, is made with rescued rayon and lyocell. We particularly love the slight slit that oozes sex appeal without being overt.

Shop: Rachel Dress, $249 from Lily And Lou

Sagittarius: Light grey

PHOTO: Ans.Ein

Grey is a versatile neutral colour that often plays second fiddle to black and white. We like how this Ans.Ein design plays with varying shades and patterns of grey and included a soft pink satin belt for a feminine flourish. The sheath dress-like silhouette is also flattering for most body types.

Shop: Basic Floral Nyonya Dress Grey, $98 from Ans.Ein

Capricorn: Light red

PHOTO: Hher

Slip dresses are easy for both work and off-days. This Hher creation is made in a feminine dusty pink and has ruffled panel details for extra oomph.

Finish with slinky sandals or white sneakers (like these ones inspired by Crash Landing on You) and a pair of gold hoops.

Shop: Ruffled Slip Dress, $119 from Hher

Aquarius: Pale purple

PHOTO: Toufie

Toufie is proud of their quality handcrafted shoes and size offerings that run between EU 32 to 44. This pair of ballet flats, which you can stash in your handbag to quickly switch out of painful heels, is made with soft lamb leather that will mould to the feet. This is also available in a pump design.

Shop: Bow Flexi Rose Sand, $229 from Toufie

Pisces: Marine blue

PHOTO: Aijek

Like their trousers counterpart, high-waisted skirts are great for creating an illusion of taller height as it creates a long, seamless line. Pair this Aijek asymmetric skirt with the matching top or with a blouse of your choice. Finish with show-stopping heels.

Shop: Godiva Pleated Maxi Skirt, $389 from Aijek

This article was first published in Her World Online.