Lucky or not? CNY car superstitions that Singaporean Chinese drivers believe in

Chinese New Year (CNY) is all about fresh starts, good fortune, and banishing bad luck. For many motorists in Singapore, that belief extends straight to their cars. From avoiding repairs to choosing "lucky" colours, CNY car superstitions still influence how people drive, buy, maintain, and even sell their vehicles during the festive period.

Whether you're planning to visit relatives, families and friends, upgrading your ride, or listing your car for sale, understanding these Chinese beliefs helps you avoid cultural missteps and sometimes unnecessary stress.

In Singaporean Chinese culture, the first few days of CNY set the tone for the entire year. A breakdown, traffic accident, or unexpected expense, especially if it's car-related, is seen as a bad omen.

Cars are particularly sensitive symbols among the superstitious because they represent movement and progress, personal safety, and financial investment. This is why many motorists take extra precautions or avoid certain activities altogether during the CNY period.

Here are five common CNY car superstitions that Singaporean Chinese drivers still follow

1. Buying a new car just before Chinese New Year Is auspicious

Taking delivery of a brand-new car in time for the first day of CNY is seen as a sign of prosperity and upward mobility, because new car = new fortune. Driving a new car on day 1 of CNY is believed to bring good luck to everybody on board.

However, buying a car immediately after CNY would be less auspicious. Auspicious new cars awaiting their happy new owners.

2. Selling a car during CNY Is considered unlucky

This is because it symbolises the letting-go of assets and the losing of positive momentum for the year ahead. However, if your car is no longer suitable or reliable, you might wish to get a newer/better vehicle since convenience ultimately matters more than superstition.

It's probably not a good idea to let go of your car during Chinese New Year.

3. Great luck is driven by red cars and red stuff

The colour red symbolises wealth, protection and joy during Chinese New Year. Which is why the festivities call for plenty of red when you are out and about - your vehicle's exterior and interior, along with your attire from top to toe, including your shoes, socks and underwear.

Your driver's luck would be greatest if your car's paintwork is red. You would enjoy bonus luckiness during CNY if you drive a red Ferrari, or your sporty car's engine has a red cover.

Regardless of your car's colour code, putting red items in the cabin would boost your luck on the go, such as red-coloured ribbons/tassels/cushions and traditionally-red ang pow packets. Wearing red clothes while driving a red car would make your CNY red and great.

4. Avoid repairing your car during the first 15 days of the Lunar New Year

Sending your vehicle to the workshop, changing major parts such as batteries or brakes, and filing motor insurance claims during the first two weeks of Chinese New Year would invite bad luck. Because spending money on vehicular repairs is seen as a sign of financial loss for the year ahead. Therefore, please service your car before the first day of CNY.

This is a reason why workshops are usually packed in the weeks leading up to the major festive break. Fixing the bodywork of your car during CNY will dismantle your good fortune too.

5. Avoid accidents, horn honking, and road rage

Every driver's emotional control on the road is extremely important during Chinese New Year. This is because traffic accidents bring bad luck to the whole family, excessive honking invites negative energy, and heated anger behind the wheel affects harmony.

Therefore, do practise defensive driving and channel some CNY zen from the driver's seat.

Relish such dashes of sporty red, but try not to see red due to road rage.

[[nid:727782]]

This article was first published in Motorist.