Lucky Plaza's Jollibee replaced with Kimly food court, has stalls like Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice and Tenderbest

Wonder what happened to the space that used to be occupied by Jollibee at Lucky Plaza?

It has become a food court by Kimly Coffeeshop.

This also happens to be the chain's very first branch in town.

Kimly Coffeeshop announced the grand opening of the food court in an Instagram post on May 11.

"Join us as we celebrate the diverse flavours and rich traditions of Singaporean cuisine in the heart of Orchard Road," they wrote.

All together, there are 12 stalls for diners to choose from.

Some of the more well-known names on the list are Tenderbest, Mr Fried Rice and Makan Melaka.

There's also Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice, which has a Michelin Bib Gourmand outlet at Maxwell Food Centre.

Other stalls to look forward to are Gu Yue Lao Huo Tang, Ah B Bakery and Lion City Dim Sum.

Space was home to Jollibee for 10 years

More than 10 years ago, Jollibee opened its first-ever Singapore outlet on level six of Lucky Plaza.

The store was shuttered on Nov 30 last year.

While Jollibee did not share more details about the closure, they assured customers that their stall at Lucky Plaza's B1 food court, as well as their other branches across Singapore, will continue to operate.

Fans of the Filipino fast food chain were devastated and many reminisced about the store online.

Address: Lucky Plaza (Level 6), 304 Orchard Rd, #06-48A, S238863

Opening hours: Daily, 7am to 11pm

