Luxe wallpaper that adds cheer to the home

Wallpaper might just be the visual balm for these trying times.

It soothes the eyes during work breaks and offers a beautiful backdrop for business video calls while surrounding you with a sense of splendour.

London-based de Gournay, known for its haute couture take on interior decoration, produces wallpaper depicting breathtaking panoramas of foliage, incredibly detailed chinoiserie designs that have been hand-painted, embroidered or beaded by artisans, and more.

The brand recently collaborated with Erdem Moralioglu – who interned with Vivienne Westwood and did a stint with Diane von Fürstenberg before coming into his own as a full-fledged designer – on his eponymous Spring/ Summer 2020 collection.

Scenes in nature

PHOTO: de Gournay

De Gournay’s Abbasi in the Sky collection was created in collaboration with legendary Iranian-American designer India Mahdavi.

Technicolour dream paper

PHOTO: Hermès

Hermès’ 2020 wallpaper collection highlights hand-drawn designs in mediums like colour pencil and ballpoint pens – with lines lovingly reproduced to recreate the natural quiver of the hand.

Go exotic

PHOTO: Gucci Décor

Nothing screams power move more than plastering the wall with growling big cats against tropical foilage – featuring Gucci’s iconic tiger motif.

The result is a virtual garden of delights: wallpaper with flowering shrubs and trees as well as birds against both bright and pastel backdrops – and long, flowy dresses on models who appear to have walked right out of the wallpaper.

Gucci Décor carries wallpaper with a Warholian print of its freshly iconic tiger motif, and its Spring/ Summer 2020 collection highlights gorgeous floral prints.

Hermès 10th collection showcases novel formats and mediums coupled with the brand’s inimitable sense of whimsy.

This year, it moves away from monstera prints and presents imagery inspired by the confluence of cities and nature.

Nature is rendered in ballpoint pen drawings while an Escheresque depiction of the Faubourg Saint- Honore store gets the colour pencil treatment.

This article was first published in The Peak.