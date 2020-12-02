This luxury hotel in Bhutan has gorgeous views of the country's natural landscapes

While most countries base success on the growth of their economy, the Kingdom of Bhutan has been doing something completely different for years. Located in the Himalayas – home to Mount Everest, the earth’s highest mountain above sea level – and with Tibet to the north as well as India to its south, east and west, Bhutan focuses on its Gross National Happiness.

The four pillars of this philosophy are sustainable development, environmental protection, cultural preservation and good governance – and Six Senses Bhutan practises all of them.

The luxury hotel, comprising five lodges, was designed to encourage guests to admire the natural diversity of the country and appreciate the beauty of its majestic landscape. Each lodge has a different style and showcases the characteristics of the five valleys of Bhutan: Thimphu, Punakha, Gangtey, Bumthang and Paro.

Each has between eight and 10 suites as well as three to five villas. Amenities include a restaurant, a library, a spa and an indoor or outdoor pool. And all of the lodges have exceptional views of the natural landscape in a peaceful setting, where wellness and sustainability meet.

The spacious interiors are a tribute to Bhutanese architecture that’s expressed through understated timber furniture, traditional wood-burning stoves called bukhari and antique-washed Himalayan rugs.Six Senses Bhutan aims to help visitors discover the county’s rich culture and experience its warm hospitality and spirituality.

Guests can partake in many activities, ranging from art, history, botany and bird-watching to meditation, wellness and sports.

At this magical destination, where it is easy to forget about contemporary, fast-paced life, everything encourages reconnection with oneself and immersion in the local culture.

With 60 per cent of its land allocated to forestry – as mandated in its constitution – the kingdom puts nature at the centre of its concerns. Six Senses Bhutan follows this approach, maintaining balance in all aspects of its lodges. Here, adventure and serenity go hand-in-hand.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.