Luxury staycation packages in Singapore

Always top of our lists when it comes to hotels in Singapore, the Capella has a special offer running currently.

Book before the March 31 and get a free room upgrade to the next room type, $100 dining voucher and two children under 12 get breakfast, lunch and dinner free at The Knolls.

Looking to get away from the kids? Then the weekday bookings will upgrade you to a pool villa, give you 20 per cent off all dining and one for one drinks at Bobs bar. Pretty good.

The Regent Hotel has fun for all the family, both on two legs, and four. With a pet staycation package, your furry friend is promised a totally customised stay with their own beds, foods and treats.

For the family on two legs, you can look forward to a complimentary adjoining room for children over 12, in-room tent set up with family games, limo departure and a gourmet food basket for a picnic at the nearby Botanical Gardens.

With not one, but two staycation packages, Singapore's most iconic hotel has something for everyone.

With the 'Perfect Staycation' package, there's daily breakfast for two, 30 per cent off all food and beverage, free parking, 20 per cent off treatments at the spa and late checkout until 2pm.

Then there's another package for a longer staycay which offers one night free for every night booked, up to six nights in total.

Available until the end of May, the Four Seasons is giving you 30 per cent off your room rate to put towards dining, spa treatments, food and beverage.

They also have a buy two get one free offer running for those wanting to stay and relax a little longer.

Stay at the Shangri-La over Easter and you can look forward to a whole host of treats.

Firstly there's the $100 dining voucher per night you can put to use at any one of the restaurants, then there's a daily breakfast buffet for two adults and two children and free upgrades where possible.

There's a host of special offers over at the Mandarin Oriental.

There's a free night when you stay three, there's kids stay free and get free breakfast offer and then there's a spa and dining offer for those who just want to relax and unwind.

Over at the PARKROYAL on Beach Road has just rolled out a 'Fun-Filled Family Weekend Getaway' deal until the end of the year. What's on offer?

Well, two adults and two children can look forward to breakfast, complimentary children's activities including Wii gaming, sand art and free ice-cream, as well as late checkout, complimentary mini-bar and 25 per cent off spa treatments. This one sounds pretty good to us.

One of the best we have heard about, W Hotel is offering 50 per cent off the second night when you stay over the weekend.

It also includes daily breakfast, free parking, free kids activities and movie nights. What's more, it's available until the end of the year.

This article was first published in BLLNR.