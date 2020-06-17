Luxury stores in Singapore that offer free home delivery services

Come June 19, Phase 2 starts in Singapore and retail shops will be open and Singaporeans will probably be out in full force to the malls and restaurants.

Want to get your hands on your favourite luxury brands, but don’t want to wait till Phase 2 or don’t want to jostle with the crowd? You’ll be pleased to know that many of them are offering distance selling and free home delivery services.

If you’re one of the lucky few who still can afford to indulge here and there, it’s ok. After all, you shouldn’t have to feel guilty about how you spend your money.

Besides, a little retail therapy also means a boost for the economy right?

So if you’re in the mood to treat yourself or a special someone, we’ve compiled a list of the luxury brands in Singapore that are doing distance selling and free home delivery services.

Check out which brands are taking part.

1. Bottega Venetta

PHOTO: Bottega Venetta

In light of the current circuit breaker, Bottega Veneta has launched its long-distance sales services that will allow customers to shop comfortably at home.

Call/text +65 9782 6596 to place any orders.

2. Burberry

While Burberry’s local stores are still closed, you may still shop on their website for free delivery as well as extended returns.

3. Bvlgari

Having just launched their e-commerce to Singapore, Bvlgari will dedicate a specialised e-concierge for customers.

All purchases will come with free delivery flexible delivery (within 24 hours if necessary) and complimentary returns online or at the boutique (when they re-open).

Bvlgari’s e-commerce platform is further enhanced by 3D product images and augmented reality (AR), available for products formatted for personalization on mobile iOS.

Through AR, customers will be able to scale Bvlgari bags true-to-size in a real-world environment for a life-like shopping experience.

4. Cartier

PHOTO: Cartier

Cartier’s website is fully operational during the circuit breaker and every purchase will come with complimentary standard delivery. Do take note that delivery will take one to two days.

5. Celine

Not only can you continue to shop online at Celine.com, but customers can also communicate with local retail stuff to purchase remotely and receive complimentary delivery.

Call 6255 4705 (Marina Bay Sands) or 6736 0511 (Ngee Ann City) to get in touch with a concierge.

6. Club 21

The multi-label boutique is offering free delivery and returns on their e-commerce site.

Their end-of-season sale just started as well where you can enjoy up to 50 per cent off spring/summer 20 items.

7. Coach

PHOTO: Coach

The brand has just launched their “Coach from Home” service, a complimentary and fuss-free service that allows customers to shop Coach products from the safety and comfort of their own homes.

Shoppers can browse the season’s highlights on singapore.coach.com and contact a store associate via a dedicated WhatsApp number to get more information or to order their favourite piece.

Store associates will create a payment request with the order’s details, which will be automatically sent to the shopper’s e-mail.

Once an order is placed, shoppers can expect to receive their Coach items within three working days.

From now through June 30, 2020, customers shopping via ‘Coach from Home’ will receive an exclusive gift with any purchase.

For a list of participating Coach stores and their respective phone numbers please log on to the Coach Singapore website.

8. Dior

Dior is officially offering home deliveries during this circuit breaker period and clients can call in to their call centre at 1800-4159-990 for more information should they wish to purchase/enquire an item.

9. Fendi

PHOTO: Fendi

Customer can contact Jonathan, the Ngee Ann City store manager at +65 9788 6510 who will assist with any orders.

They also offer next day delivery once payment is received.

10. Gucci

On Gucci.com, customers can contact client services via WhatsApp or phone call and their client advisors will assist with their purchases.

Delivery is complimentary for all purchases in Singapore.

11. Hermès

Shop on their website for free delivery as well as extended returns. Do take note delivery might take up to two weeks due to popularity.

Customer service is also available at 6933 3222.

12. Longchamp

PHOTO: Longchamp

For purchases above $400, Longchamp will offer complimentary home delivery.

For more enquiries please reach out to aftersales@longchamp.com.sg.

13. Louis Vuitton

All products seen on their website are available for purchase. Customers can also contact Client Services at 6788 3888 should they wish to speak to a client advisor.

Same day delivery is also available for any orders made before 12pm.

14. Marina Bay Sands

Marina Bay Sands has launched their online shopping concierge which will allow customers to shop from a myriad of brands from the mall such as Manolo Blahnik, Bottega Veneta, Gianvitto Rossi and more.

All purchase will come with complimentary delivery as well.

15. Saint Laurent

PHOTO: Saint Laurent

Clients can get in touch with Saint Laurent’s retail team at +65 3158 1888 or clientservice.en.apac@ysl.com.

16. Salvatore Ferragamo

The Italian brand has just launched e-commerce alongside their site refresh, and customers can now purchase items over the phone by contacting a customer care sales agent.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.