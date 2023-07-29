Luxury thrift and consignment shops for authentic designer items at reduced rates

It is often said that shopping luxury items can be a form of investment, and with the second-hand shopping trend at an ultra high, consignment shops have become a go-to for many of us dipping our toes in luxury fashion. Looking to owning your first designer piece or just expanding your collection? Here are some luxury thrift and consignment shops that offer coveted pieces at a bargain!

A favourite among the fashion community, Vestiaire Collective offers both the luxuries of slow fashion and fast finds. The online luxury resale platform offers the best of pre-loved luxury clothing, accessories, shoes and jewellery all within one website. Don't worry, you'll stay on trend with over 35,000 new new items added each day, and more than 12,000 brands all going at a reduced rate of 70 per cent of the retail prices.

With rigorous authentication processes, Vestiaire Collective ensures that every item is quality controlled and authentic, allowing buyers to shop with confidence. Looking for some extra cash? You can also list your own designer items to be sold on the website to other fashionistas out there.

An online consignment store, The RealReal is one of the globe's largest and most trusted resources for authentic luxury resale. With a belief that expertly crafted items can change hands countless times and still retain their beauty and value, the platform extends the life of luxury items with expertise, sustainability, and community in mind.

From high-end fashion houses to emerging designers, the marketplace not only fosters environmental responsibility and circular fashion ideology, but also provides a space for buyers and sellers to engage in.

Looking for something right here in our backyard? LUX.R offers a reimagined and elevated luxury consignment experience. Focusing on transparency, the platform provides upfront communication regarding sales proceeds, pricing mechanisms, and appraisal processes — so you know exactly what you're in for.

Sporting a reputation for impeccable service and a constantly evolving inventory, here you'll be able to shop and sell designer fashion items, accessories, and more without burning a hold in your pocket!

For folks who are not looking to compromise on style or budget, Style Theory is the answer. Though we're already big fans of their sustainable and cost-effective rental services, shoppers can also purchase pre-loved luxury items with their 'Second Edit' platform , and reclaim wardrobe space by selling or renting out their items.

Did we mention the restoration services that breathes new life into your old yet timeless pieces too? Best of all, you can pay with Atome and break your payments into instalments!

A trendy vintage shop in New York, What Goes Around Comes Around NYC has now cultivated a following of over 380k loyal followers. Having been in the game for over 25 years, the brand has mastered the art of elevating traditional vintage shopping into a high-fashion experience.

Amongst the pristine, pre-owned luxury and vintage pieces, you'll find brands like Chanel, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Dior, Fendi, and Saint Laurent. Whether you're looking for a timeless piece or something in-trend, you'll find it here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.