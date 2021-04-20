The luxury watches worn by Song Joong-ki in Vincenzo

Apart from their gripping plotlines, fashion is just as essential as the drama itself. And if you’re one who finds yourself hooked to the latest Korean dramas, then you’d probably be well familiar with Vincenzo.

Starring Song Joong-ki (A.K.A. one of the biggest heartthrobs in Korea’s entertainment industry) he takes on the male lead in the series. But his irresistible charm and looks are not the only things that have caught our eye.

In fact, the star has been spotted in a slew of striking timepieces complementing his dapper looks.

From Zenith to Hublot, we’ve gathered a list of luxury watches that have adorned Song Joong-ki’s wrist in Vincenzo.

1. Breitling Navitimer B01 Chronograph 46mm, USD8,750 (S$11,669)

PHOTO: Breitling and Netlfix

Episode: One

Boasting a generous 46mm diameter, the classic Navitimer is a noteworthy classic that’s well-loved by many for its simple design that accentuates its presence on the wrist.

With a large watch face, the timepiece also makes it easy for you to read the time of the day and also comes with a circular aviation slide rule. For those with a larger wrist, this silhouette is definitely one that you’ll appreciate.

Available at Breitling

2. Zenith Chronomaster El Primero Open in Black, $13,100

PHOTO: Zenith and Netflix

Episode: One

Functional and fashion-forward: those are the two thing things that make the perfect combinations when looking for an ideal timepiece to incorporate into your everyday look. In this instance, it’s the Zenith Chronomaster El Primero Open that was featured in the first episode of Vincenzo.

Otherwise known as the first automatic chronograph movement that’s made available to the public, this timepiece features a silver dial that bears tri-colour chronograph counters and an opening revealing the legendary beating heart of the El Primero movement.

Available at Zenith

3. Hublot Big Bang Unico King Gold 42mm, USD36,700

PHOTO: Hublot and Netflix

Episode: One

If you’ve seen the first episode of Vincenzo, then you would’ve probably remembered the scene where Vincenzo was robbed of his watch. Similar to the one that was featured in the show, this Hublot watch is 45mm in diameter and comes with a satin-finished and polished 18K king gold case.

Besides its luxurious black structured lined rubber straps, this timepiece is also water-resistant and boasts up to 72 hours of power reserve!

Available at Hublot

4. Zenith Chronomaster El Primero Open in Steel & Rose Gold, $16,100

PHOTO: Zenith and Netflix

Episode: Three

Similar to the one that was featured in the first episode, here, Song Joong Ki sports the same Zenith Chronomaster El Primero Open watch in steel and rose gold.

Available at Zenith

5. Zenith Defy Classic Skeleton 41mm, $10,200

PHOTO: Zenith and Netflix

Episode: Three

If you’re looking for something that’s innovative and stylish, then we might have just found your new match. This glorious timepiece was first featured in the third episode of Vincenzo where Song Joong-ki was seen donning a dark blue ensemble and we have to admit, we’re in love… with his watch. Enter Zenith’s Defy Classic Skeleton.

Besides, its 41mm diameter, this striking timepiece uses an open design that highlights its new Elite 670 skeletonized movement.

The watch also uses a domed sapphire crystal anti-reflective face and caseback, keeping it sleek, chic and simple.

Available at Zenith

6. Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph Titanium King Gold 45mm, USD13,800

PHOTO: Hublot and Netflix

Episode: Four

Showcasing the brand’s legendary craftsmanship and contemporary aesthetic, the Hublot Classic Fusion is a force to be reckoned with for those who are looking for a piece that’s modern and stylish.

With a striking 45mm dial, the watch is protected by sapphire crystal glass that reveals a black dial equipped with a 30-minute sub-dial at 9 o’clock, a date display window at 6 o’clock and a small seconds sub-dial at 3 o’clock.

It’s also water-resistant to 50 metres and is enhanced by a black Alligator leather strap with a secure push-button folding clasp.

Available at Hublot

7. Breitling Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43mm, $12,560

PHOTO: Breitling and Netlfix

Episode: Five

Adorning the wrist of Vincenzo in episode 5 is the Breitling Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43mm. Similar to the one that was featured in the first episode, this particular piece is smaller in terms of its diameter.

Available at Breitling

8. Tag Heuer Monaco 39mm, USD6,350

PHOTO: Tag Heuer and Netlfix

Episode: Five

The ultra-clean lines and regular shape of a rectangular watch make it one of the easiest and most elegant styles to take you from day to night.

Take, for instance, Tag Heuer’s Monaco. But what makes this particular number a special one would have to be the fact that it’s also known as the first square and waterproof chronograph in the world.

Available at Tag Heuer

9. Breitling Navitimer B01 Chronograph 46mm, $12,700

PHOTO: Breitling and Netflix

Episode: Five

Let’s face it, the right timepiece can make a world of difference to your look which is why it’s important to find one that will complement your outfit. Here, Song Joong-ki is seen with a classic Breitling Navitimer B01 Chronograph 46mm in Blue that goes well with its stainless steel design.

What we love most about this particular number is that it adds a burst of colour to his wrist without overdoing it — keeping it modern and sleek.

Available at Breitling

10. Zenith Defy Classic Skeleton 41mm, $11,600



PHOTO: Zenith and Netflix

Episode: Eight

What better way to dial up your look than to opt for a classic timepiece like the Zenith Defy Classic Skeleton as seen on episode eight of Vincenzo. Similar to the one featured in episode three, this particular piece is integrated with a titanium bracelet, giving it a more contemporary and sleek finish.

Available at Zenith

This article was first published in Her World Online.