Lyf Funan shows us how co-living works

Eliza H
Home & Decor

Lyf is the latest and largest co-living space to enter Singapore's property scene.

What is co-living, you ask? Like co-working spaces where different companies share equipment and services, co-living spaces allow its residents to rent apartments - on their own or with friends - and have shared access to facilities. Let's see what lyf Funan has to offer.

Located at Funan, lyf takes up Levels 4 to 12 of Funan Mall. This means residents are near City Hall MRT, a supermarket, the theatre and more. lyf consists of co-working areas that can easily be transformed into zones for workshops or social gatherings - which they organise weekly!

While waiting for their laundry to be done at the Wash & Hang laundromat, residents can also play a round of foosball and buy a beer from the vending machine. Upstairs, there is a gym equipped with weights, kettle bells, and total resistance equipment. Including a human-size hamster wheels-cum-treadmill!

Though larger units come with kitchenettes, all residents can prepare meals at the social kitchen and pantry. Guests can also take cooking classes! A muslim-friendly area is available, and residents clean up after themselves. A deep clean is scheduled weekly.

Lyf offers five apartment types, ranging from the One-of-a-Kind 18sqm rooms to accommodate singles or duos. There are also similar-sized rooms called lyf Style, which was designed for gamers and equipped with a PlayStation console and a sofa bed.

These studio units come with an ensuite bathrooms! Room rates begin at $150++.

Keen to try out? lyf Funan Singapore is offering an opening promotion rate from S$113++ (daily) for the One of a Kind studios.

Bigger groups up to nine pax can consider the All-Together apartments (ranging from 41 sqm to 105sqm).

These are business suites with two to six rooms and a shared kitchen, a Samsung Flip interactive smart screen to facilitate discussions, as well as a large table that doubles up as a workspace and dining area.

Each room is equipped with space-saving features, such as luggage space, minimalist open wardrobes, and a study desk.

No need to worry about sharing bathrooms with hundreds of people! lyf's fun and vibrant interiors are designed by Farm.

Besides staying in stylish apartments and having access to awesome facilities, guests also enjoy discounts at various shops at Funan by showing their mobile key. Need help? Ask the lyf Guards, who are your community managers, city and food guides, bar keepers, event organisers, and problem solvers all rolled into one.

This article was first published in Home and Decor.

