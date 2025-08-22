Machu Picchu VR experience coming to Singapore in September, voiced by Terry Crews

Let Terry Crews take you on a journey a thousand miles away to the Peruvian Andes this September onwards.

The Machu Picchu: Journey to the Lost City VR (virtual-reality) experience voiced by the US actor is coming to Singapore on Sept 18, announced live-entertainment ticketing platform Fever.

The experience will take place at the third floor in China Square Food Centre at 51 Telok Ayer Street and will be the exhibition's Asia-Pacific debut.

What to expect

During the experience, visitors will put on VR headsets and roam freely through 4D recreations of the Inca Empire, exploring their vast agricultural terraces and sacred landmarks like the Temple of the Sun.

For those who aren't familiar, the Inca Empire was an ancient mountain kingdom once located in modern-day Peru.

The Machu Picchu: Journey to the Lost City experience utilises visual fidelity and spatial audio technology to create authentic experiences as guests wander through the ancient city's mountain trails, witness ancient rituals and step into Incan homes — all without leaving Singapore.

Throughout the journey, visitors will be accompanied by Teri, a witty robot guide voiced by Terry, who will offer insights and fun facts for each encounter during the experience.

The exhibition will last approximately one hour, Fever shared, and guests will embark in groups of six (not restricted to one group per session).

While there isn't an end date stated for the experience, Fever's website shows that tickets are available for booking until December currently.

Ticketing and more information can be found on Fever and Machu Picchu: Journey to the Lost City's websites.

Opening date: Various sessions starting Sept 18

Address: 51 Telok Ayer Street, #3-00 China Square Food Centre Singapore 048441

carol.ong@asiaone.com