Mad for Garlic to close after 13 years in Singapore, offers discounts to members

Unless you are a vampire, chances are you probably heard of and tried Mad for Garlic.

The popular Italian restaurant which features, you guessed it, garlic as their central ingredient, has announced plans to close for good in Singapore.

In a notice sent out to their members via email, the South Korean franchise said that its last day of operation will be on Friday, April 28.

Its lease at Suntec City Mall will be expiring in May and the eatery has no plans for an extension or a new location.

The notice sent to Mad for Garlic members via email announcing the restaurant's closure. Photo: Mad for Garlic

A check on the restaurant’s socials shows that no official announcement has been posted yet.

Thanking supporters for the “wonderful memories”, the Italian restaurant urged all patrons to visit and use their remaining membership points for discounts off their dining bill.

Patrons can exchange their points for vouchers, with 50 points for a $5 voucher, 100 points for a $10 voucher and 150 points for a $15 voucher. There is a minimum spend of $50, $100 and $150 respectively for each voucher.

Furthermore, the restaurant will also stop awarding membership points from March 15 as they prepare to wind up their local operations.

Currently, Mad for Garlic has one outlet located at Suntec City Mall which opened back in 2010. The branch at Clarke Quay closed in March 2015 after its lease expired.

The restaurant offers Italian staples such as pizza, pasta, rice and steak dishes with a special preparation method that minimises the pungent smell of their key ingredient garlic.

Scoring a 3.5 star rating out of five on TripAdvisor, Mad for Garlic signature dishes include Garlic Snowing Pizza, Garlicpeno Pasta, Garlic Sizzling Rice and Garlic Steak.

