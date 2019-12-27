'Made in China' given new meaning as Paris embraces Chinese fashion designers

"Made in China" may still evoke more off-the-rack than catwalk, but Chinese designers are slowly installing themselves in Paris, the fashion capital, as a part of an upscale march towards the lucrative luxury market, a segment that is increasingly made up of Chinese shoppers.

As Paris gears up for its next run of shows early in the new year, it is clear that Chinese designers have made it into the rarefied world of fashion.

Think Guo Pei, the Chinese-born and trained couturier best known for the massive canary-yellow coronation cape worn by Rihanna that stole the show at the New York Met's 2015 gala.

Guo, who has a Paris boutique, will present her haute culture collection. Several other Chinese designers, such as Uma Wang, Masha Ma, Yang Li, Jarel Zhang, Dawei and Shangguan Zhe, will show their collections at the ready-to-wear shows in February.

Guo Pei is among the Chinese designers who have made a name for themselves in Paris. PHOTO: AFP

"We're starting to see fashion coming from China aimed at the entire world and which is creating new ideas about the country - a new 'Made in China' of quality and refinement," Isabelle Capron, head of Chinese fashion group Icicle's Paris office, said.

Founded in Shanghai in 1997, Icicle has 270 shops in China and generates 250 million euros (S$376 million) in annual sales.

Under the label's back-to-nature ethos, it favours natural fabrics like cashmere, silk, cotton, wool and linen. It uses natural dyes made from onions, walnut bark, woad and tea to colour the clothes it makes in the three factories that it owns in China.

The Chinese firm opened its first international store in September, in the heart of Paris' "Golden Triangle" of luxury boutiques.

"It's a springboard for our internationalisation," Capron said. "Paris is the capital of fashion, and the goal is to give our brand visibility."

Even though many Western brands are produced in China, European consumers still view clothes tagged "Made in China" as being of mediocre quality.