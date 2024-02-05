'Made me love my country again': UK content creator's reaction to visiting Singapore sparks joy and amuses netizens

Some of us locals probably wouldn't even bat an eye when Gardens by the Bay is mentioned.

But to one excited tourist, it has been a dream to visit the attraction.

In fact, he calls it "one of the best things" he has ever seen in his life.

Last Thursday (Feb 1), Ieuan Jones, who hails from Wales, shared a "chaotic vlog" on TikTok about his first-ever experience at Gardens by the Bay.

While the 24-year-old video creator was visibly covered in sweat in the sweltering Singapore heat, it didn't dampen his mood.

"I'm sweating from every single pore in my body but I'm about to do a bucket list thing and I literally have wanted to do this for years," he said ecstatically.

The first thing on his itinerary was to go to the top of the OCBC Skyway, a 128-metre-long aerial walkway that is suspended between two Supertrees.

"Oh my god!" he exclaimed when he got out of the lift.

"I actually can't believe I'm here!"

Ieuan also pointed at Marina Bay Sands and said: "God, it's the massive ship!"

As he made his way across the attraction, Ieuan shared how emotional he was about getting to be at Gardens by the Bay, adding that he "could cry".

"People would think, are you okay? But this has been on my bucket list for years and I cannot f****** believe I am here," he said in awe as he admired the view.

After a life-changing time at the OCBC Skyway, he made his way to the Cloud Forest.

And his jaw literally dropped when he saw the place for the first time.

"How pretty is this! Is this a joke?" he said in shock.

While he suffered a little while climbing up the stairs, it was all worth it when he got to the top.

"I'm out of breath but look how pretty it is up here," he said.

In the comments, several amused Singaporeans said this is the first time they have ever seen someone so excited about their little red dot.

Others remarked that Ieuan's reaction was "wholesome" and made them happy.

And some Singaporeans even thanked him for reminding us that Singapore is a beautiful place.

One netizen even said that the video made him love Singapore all over again.

