Madison House at Fort Canning: A private members' club for Singapore's new wellness era

Private members' clubs have long carried a certain mythology. Historically, they were places of quiet privilege: wood-panelled rooms, hushed conversations and social networks built behind discreet doors. But in recent years, the model has shifted. Across cities from London to Dubai, the modern members' club is evolving into something broader: a hybrid space where hospitality, wellness and community converge.

Now, Madison House arrives in Singapore with precisely that ambition.

Set within the lush surrounds of Fort Canning, the soon-to-open private members' club spans more than 37,000 sq ft across multiple floors, combining high-performance fitness, restorative wellness, dining, and social programming within a single address. It's less a traditional club than a carefully designed ecosystem for urban life.

A club designed for modern living

Ask Managing Director Mark Watts about the philosophy behind Madison House, and the language shifts away from exclusivity toward something more human.

Rather than building a club simply for networking or socialising, the intention was to create a place where members can "pursue optimal living through world-class fitness, restorative wellness, and meaningful social experiences".

In practice, that philosophy plays out through a day that could move fluidly from workout to work meeting to evening gathering.

Members might start with a Reformer Pilates class in the club's fitness studio, recover with cryotherapy, take a casual business meeting over brunch in the lounge and end the evening at a padel social or music showcase. The experience is deliberately designed to mirror the rhythms of contemporary city life, where work, wellbeing and leisure rarely sit in neat compartments.

Where fitness meets longevity

Wellness forms the backbone of Madison House's concept.

Beyond its boutique gym and studio classes - ranging from HIIT to Barre - the club introduces The Longevity Suite, marking the Southeast Asian debut of the European biohacking and anti-ageing clinic network.

Here, members begin with personalised consultations and body composition diagnostics before exploring therapies such as cryotherapy, red light therapy and longevity treatments. The aim is less about spa-style relaxation and more about long-term optimisation: improving energy, resilience and performance over time.

This focus reflects a broader cultural shift in Singapore's wellness landscape. Fitness spaces are no longer just about exercise; they're increasingly becoming centres for recovery, mental clarity and preventative health.

Madison House positions itself firmly within that new territory.

Designed between city and garden

The setting also plays a quiet but important role in shaping the club's identity.

Perched at Fort Canning, one of Singapore's most storied green spaces, Madison House draws heavily from its surroundings. Botanical motifs, Southeast Asian batik-inspired details and natural materials appear throughout the interiors, creating a dialogue between cosmopolitan design and the park's tropical landscape.

Marble and stone sit alongside lush foliage, while the Members' Lounge and terrace open outward toward greenery, blurring the line between indoor and outdoor living. It's a reminder that even in a dense urban environment like Singapore, proximity to nature remains part of the luxury equation.

A social space with intention

Of course, no members' club exists without its social life.

At Madison House, the lounge and terrace act as the club's informal centrepiece, a space that shifts throughout the day from breakfast meetings and casual lunches to evening cocktails.

Programming is equally central to the experience. Expect everything from supper clubs and wine tastings to industry talks, music showcases and racquet sports socials. The idea is to cultivate a community that grows organically around shared interests rather than status alone, something Watts describes as a place built for "belonging, enrichment and connection".

The next chapter for members' clubs

Madison House also signals something larger about how the private club model is evolving globally.

Today's urban professionals are looking for spaces that support not only their social lives but also their productivity, health and personal growth. The most successful clubs are responding by blending hospitality with performance-driven wellness and thoughtful cultural programming.

In that sense, Madison House feels less like a throwback to old-world club culture and more like a reflection of how city living itself is changing.

And from its vantage point above the greenery of Fort Canning, the club offers a quietly compelling idea: that the future of the private members' club might not be about exclusivity alone, but about designing spaces where people can live well, work well and connect meaningfully in the middle of the city.

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This article was first published in City Nomads.