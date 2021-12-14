Mail an Instagram Story as a physical postcard for free via SingPost till Jan 7

To spread some festive cheer, SingPost now allows you to mail out a customised Instagram story as a physical postcard.

This is available for free from now till Jan 7, 2022 for addresses within Singapore.

To participate, all you need to do is create a personalised greeting card as an Instagram story, save it and then DM it to SingPost's Instagram account (@mysingpost) along with the recipient's name and full address.

Postcard submission cut-off dates are on Dec 19, 26 and 31. Postcards submitted before each cut-off date will be delivered within the following work week.

Do note that your submission may be showcased on the campaign website.

Deal ends: Jan 7, 2022

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.

editor@asiaone.com