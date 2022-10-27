Major long-term road closures in Changi and Pasir Ris to facilitate infrastructure improvement works

Major roads in the Changi and Pasir Ris neighbourhoods will be closed to facilitate the development of extensive transport infrastructure enhancements, such as new MRT stations and the new Loyang Viaduct.

These new MRT stations will form part of the Cross Island Line (CRL), and other supporting improvements include extended cycling paths, and upgraded commuter facilities and community spaces.

To facilitate these works, some changes to the roads and bus routes in Pasir Ris and Loyang/Changi will be progressively implemented from the end of this month. Circulars and wayfinding signs will be put up to guide motorists, commuters, pedestrians and active mobility users before the changes are implemented.

The following roads will be affected by the upcoming construction works:

Closure of Pasir Ris Drive 1 (Oct 30, 2022 – Q2 2028)

This is to allow for the construction of the CRL Pasir Ris East Station. Pasir Ris Drive 1, from between Pasir Ris Drive 2 and Drive 4 will be cosed from Oct 30, 2022 to Q2 2028. Motorists travelling towards Loyang Avenue and Pasir Ris Central areas will be diverted to Pasir Ris Street 11 and Street 12.

Existing road infrastructure will be enhanced to deal with the additional traffic - improvement works at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 1 / Drive 2 / Street 11, and also the newly-widened Pasir Ris Drive 3, which runs parallel to Pasir Ris Drive 1.

Two bus stops along Pasir Ris Drive 1 will be temporarily removed while nine bus services will be diverted to Pasir Ris Street 11 and Street 12.

As an alternative, bus commuters heading towards the Loyang Avenue and Pasir Ris Central areas can continue to use the same bus services at two pairs of bus stops along Pasir Ris Street 11 and a new pair of temporary bus stops along Pasir Ris Street 12. Do refer to the map of the affected sectors here.

Closure of Loyang Avenue (Q1 2023 – Q2 2029)

This is to allow for the construction of Loyang Station and Loyang Viaduct. Loyang Avenue between Pasir Ris Drive 3 and Loyang Way will be closed from the first quarter of 2023 to second quarter of 2029.

Motorists plying along Loyang Avenue towards both Tampines Expressway and Changi Village will be diverted to Pasir Ris Drive 3 and Loyang Way, which have been widened to support traffic capacity.

Additional connecting roads have also been introduced off Pasir Ris Drive 3, Loyang Drive and Loyang Way 4 adjoining Loyang Avenue, to improve road network connectivity. Park Connectors affected by the road closure will also be diverted.

Six bus stops along the road will be removed and the seven bus services plying the affected stretch will be temporarily diverted to use Loyang Way via a new bus-only corridor adjacent to Loyang Avenue, which has been constructed to support the diversion.

The two existing bus stops outside Loyang Valley along Loyang Avenue will also be relocated to the bus-only corridor. Access the map of the closures here.

Closure of Pasir Ris Drive 1 between Pasir Ris Drive 8 and Pasir Ris Central (Q3 2023 – Q4 2028)

To facilitate the construction of CRL Pasir Ris Station, Pasir Ris Drive 1 between the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 8 and Pasir Ris Central / St 51 will be closed from the third quarter of 2023 to fourth quarter of 2028.

When the road closure is implemented, motorists can travel via Pasir Ris Central or Pasir Ris Drive 3 to access Pasir Ris Drive 8 and vice versa. Seven bus services plying the affected stretch will also be temporarily diverted. More details will be shared in the coming months. Here's a map of the closed road!

