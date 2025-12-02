Teen with rare genetic condition raises over $14,000 for charity through art auction

Family vacations, toys, and a chance to meet their favourite superheroes — these are some of the things most people would ask for when granted a wish.

But not Aaron Tan, the 17-year-old who raised $14,036 for charity through auctioning his paintings on Nov 28.

Born with a rare genetic disorder called Pfeiffer Syndrome, which affects the skull and facial bones, Aaron was offered a chance to fulfil a wish by Make-A-Wish Singapore, a charity organisation dedicated to granting the wishes of critically ill children and teens.

Despite his own challenges such as navigating multiple surgeries, learning challenges, epilepsy and two major leg fractures, he chose to turn his wish into a gift for others by raising funds for children going through difficult health journeys.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Aaron said: "There are a number of children who aren't as fortunate as me, so I wanted to raise some funds to help Make-A-Wish grant the wishes of other children."

The art auction, supported and hosted by Micron Technology at its headquarters in Woodlands, had been in the works for about a year and a half.

Leading up to auction day, Aaron spent his days juggling school, coordinating with Make-A-Wish, and working on six original paintings. Each piece of artwork had different themes: hope, strength, peace, courage, freedom, and love.

The paintings raised $7,018 — which Micron Technology matched to create a total of $14,036 — and went directly to the charity to help grant the wishes of other children.

To make the fundraiser possible, Aaron worked closely with his wish-granter Kevan Chew, 29, an associate in community stewardship at a Singapore-based non-profit organisation, who supported him throughout the journey.

He brainstormed the painting's themes with the teen and also helped him prepare for auction day.

"It was a humbling experience to be a small part of granting Aaron's wish, and to witness how selfless he was in using this opportunity to be of service to others," Kevan told AsiaOne, adding that it was inspiring to see the teen become more mature and confident over time.

Among the six pieces Aaron created for the auction, one stood out as his personal favourite. It was the painting depicting a pair of mother-and-child dolphins titled Waves of Togetherness - Love.

Sharing why the painting was so special to him, the 17-year-old artist explained that it was because the dolphins represented love and harmony.

"The colours also give a more soothing vibe," he said.

And even though the auction has ended, Aaron hasn't slowed down, telling AsiaOne that he has already started working on another painting: an owl.

Sharing his inspiration behind the new painting, he said: "Owls are often depicted as smart, and often know what to think of themselves and what they want to do."

But what draws Aaron to creating art extends beyond the subjects of his paintings or the completed pieces — it's also how the process makes him feel.

"When I paint, colour, draw or sketch, it keeps my mind calm and collected," he said.

Apart from using art to express himself, Aaron also gifts paintings to friends to show that he cares about them, Kevan told AsiaOne.

Beyond the canvas, Aaron's passion stretches even further.

He shared that his dream job is to become a paleontologist — someone who studies fossils.

"When I was younger, I did think of becoming a paleontologist. But because in Singapore, we don't really have an educational source for that, so now I'm trying to go for the art direction," he said, explaining his future career choice.

While life has taken him on a different path, Aaron's passion for paleontology hasn't completely faded.

"Paleontology is still my side hobby. I still learn about it for fun," he said.

And that mindset — making the most out of changes as well as looking forward to new opportunities — is what forms the heart of what Aaron wishes for others.

When asked if he has any advice to share with those struggling to find their passion, Aaron said: "Just try until you find something that you really like to do. Passion really can be anything."

"Life has its highs and lows, but every challenge helps us grow. There will always be new opportunities ahead. Don't give up, and you'll make it through!"

